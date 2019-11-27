Truckee, North Tahoe football players earn league honors

Truckee senior Tyler Estabrook earned first-team all league honors as a running back, defensive back, and on special teams as a returner.

Courtesy of Hans Baumann / Abdiver Photography

The Truckee football team surprised many in Class 3A this past season, finishing with a 7-4 record and reaching the semifinals of the Northern League tournament.

For their gritty effort on the field, several Wolverines have been given all-league honors.

Truckee senior running back Tyler Estabrook provided the team with a player who could score anytime he touched the ball. As the season continued, Estabrook proved to be one of the top defensive backs in the state as well, and for his play this season, he was named first-team all league at running back, defensive back, and on special teams as a returner.

Offensively, Estabrook led Truckee this season with 1,134 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 122 carries. He was also second in receiving with 284 yards and three touchdowns.

On the defensive side, Estabrook intercepted two passes and blocked a pair of field goals. He finished the season with 44 tackles. In the return game, he led Truckee with 21.7 yards per return on kickoffs, and 11.6 yards per return on punts.

Senior George Skaff was a leader for the Wolverines on offense and defense this past season, earning all-league honors for his play on both sides of the ball.

As a linebacker, Skaff led Truckee with 129 tackles. He also had nine tackles for a loss, blocked a punt, and recovered three fumbles.

On offense, Skaff had eight catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns, while also helping block for a running attack that averaged nearly 240 yards per game.

Senior Dayton Broad was named first-team all league for his play along the Wolverines offensive line. Defensively, Broad was given second-team honors after piling up 60 tackles, including a pair of sacks. Broad also blocked a field goal.

Truckee’s Finn Loper was the team’s only junior to earn first-team honors. As a defensive lineman, Loper led the Wolverines with 11.5 sacks, and recorded a team-high 22.5 tackles for a loss. He also led Truckee with four forced fumbles and had the third most tackles on the team with 89.

Truckee’s second leading rusher, senior Deacon Mehler, amassed 801 rushing yards and scored seven touchdowns this season. For his play, Mehler was named second-team all league.

Truckee junior Micah Ivens was given second-team honors for his play along the offensive line. Ivens was also named to the honorable mention list for his play at linebacker. He had 66 tackles.

Senior Ethan Hatcher led Truckee with four interceptions. Hatcher also caused a fumble, and finished the year with 43 tackles. He was named second-team all league.

Also landing on the honorable mention list were Truckee’s leading receiver, senior Jackson Ellermeyer; senior offensive lineman Kevin Castellanos, senior offensive lineman Jimmy Abel; Truckee’s second leading tackler, junior linebacker Dillon Kane; the team’s fourth leading tackler, senior Connor McMullen; and senior defensive lineman Mason Cutler, who finished the year with four sacks.

North Tahoe

The North Tahoe football team came into the season after graduating a talented group of senior players.

Playing with a small number of athletes and few seniors, the Lakers finished the season with a 1-8 record, but had several players named among the best in the Class 2A Northern League.

Senior Guthrie Goss led the way up front for North Tahoe this season, and was named second-team all league for his play on the offensive line. Goss was also named to the honorable mention list as a defensive lineman.

Junior Bodie Everist was also given honorable mention honors for his play on the defensive line.

Senior Cooper Kohnen and junior Tyler Frankenberg were each named to the honorable mention list for their play at linebacker.

