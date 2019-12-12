Truckee, North Tahoe girl’s basketball teams pick up first wins of season

The North Tahoe and Truckee girls’ basketball teams tipped off the season last week, traveling to Live Oak and Sparks, respectively, to participate in tournaments.

The Lakers made the trip to Live Oak last week to play in the Lois Langford Invitational Tournament.

North Tahoe dropped a pair of games last Wednesday and Thursday, but bounced back to claim a 44-37 win against Live Oak to close out the tournament.

The Truckee girls’ basketball team played in a tournament as well last weekend, competing in the Brickhouse Classic in Sparks.

The Class 3A Wolverines opened tournament play against two-time defending Class 2A state champions, White Pine, and suffered a 51-48 loss in overtime. White Pine went on to win this year’s Brickhouse Classic.

Truckee bounced back by steamrolling Sparks, 72-20, on Friday. The Wolverines then took a 57-17 win against Dayton on Saturday to close out the tournament.

