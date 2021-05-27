Truckee swims to regional sweep

Junior Ryan Williams swims the final leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Truckee swimmers again proved to be the best in the Class 3A Northern League, sweeping the team regional titles for the fourth consecutive time.

The Wolverines dominated Saturday’s regional championships at the Carson City Aquatic Facility while rewriting the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association and school record books along the way.

Senior Kaikea Crews closed out his high school career by breaking the Class 3A record in the 100-yard butterfly. Crews finished the race with a time of 48.50 seconds to set a new state record in the event. Crews also brokee his own state record during the prelims, winning the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 48.36. Crews swam to first in the finals with a time of 48.38.

Junior Ryan Williams set a meet record in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 57.97.

Freshman Asher Kates swam to a first place in the 200-yard individual medley, touching the wall with a time of 2:00.90.

Truckee’s 200-yard medley relay team of Crews, Williams, Kates, and junior Jack Cook set a school postseason record, finishing the event with a time of 1:35.40. Crews, junior Cody Natali, Kates, and Williams won the 400-yard freestyle with a time of 3:17.66.

As a team, the Truckee boys took first place with 420 points. Sage Ridge was second with 203 points and Damonte Ranch was third with 178 points.

On the girls’ side, Truckee senior Claire Rumzie set a meet record in the 50-yard freestyle, finishing with a time of 24.02. She also won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 52.72.

Senior Caitlin Smith also won the 200-yard individual medley by more than 4 seconds, finishing with a time of 2:13.17. She took first place in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 57.88.

Sophomore Ella Palmer took gold in the 500-yard freestyle, cruising to the win by nearly 12 seconds with a time of 5:12.82. Palmer also won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 58.11.

Junior Alyssa Hynes captured the win in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:16.57.

Rumzie, Palmer, Smith, and junior Brooke Saathoff raced to a first-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay. Smith, Hynes, Saathoff, and Rumzie took first in the girl’s 200-yard freestyle relay. Palmer, freshman Reese Hoffman, freshman Hope Smith, and Hynes closed out the meet by winning the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:06.04.

In diving Lauren Darzynkiewicz set a school diving record but was later outscored by teammate Leila Busch, who established a new state record in the event.

As a team, the Truckee girls finished in first with 460 points. Damonte Ranch was second with 319 points, and South Tahoe was third with 227 points.

“As a head coach, my main goal has always been to support every member of the team,” said Coach Jody Burrill. “We have a tradition of thanking our lane mates at the end of each day to foster the importance of everyone on the team. Once again, the results show that when we work together as a team amazing things happen. This team can be proud of their hard work in and out of the water. It is a wonderful way to end the season. I would like to thank the entire team for an amazing season.”

