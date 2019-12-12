Truckee-Tahoe swimmers break team record, qualify for junior nationals

From left: Claire Rumzie, Kensi Elwell, Emma Purdy, Sydney Elwell, and Coach Cyrus Crews pose after Truckee’s 400-yard freestyle relay team broke the club record.

Courtesy photo

Athletes on the Truckee Tahoe Swim Team had a record-breaking weekend at the Husky Invitational swim met in Federal Way, Washington.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Claire Rumzie, Kensi Elwell, Emma Purdy, and Sydney Elwell set a team record in the event with a time of 3 minutes, 29.18 seconds, which also qualified the girls to the Speedo Winter Junior National Championships in Federal Way. The previous record was 3:39.34, and was set last year by the same group of swimmers.

By qualifying, the team became the first relay squad from the Truckee Tahoe Swim to earn a berth into the junior nationals.

The championship event got underway on Wednesday and runs through the weekend.

