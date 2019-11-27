Truckee’s Cross repeats as Northern League MVP

Truckee’s Kelly Cross earned her second straight Northern League MVP title.

Courtesy of Hans Baumann / Abdiver Photography

Following one of the all-time great careers at Truckee High School, senior Kelly Cross was named the Class 3A Northern League volleyball MVP.

Cross finished with a team-high 468 kills, and closed out her high school career with 1,098 kills, second most in program history. Maia Dvoracek, who graduated in 2017, has a program-high 1,133 career kills. Cross was also third on the team with 49 aces, and second on the team with 169 kills. Cross also earned first-team all state honors as an outside hitter. Cross was named Northern League MVP last season as well.

Truckee senior Joy Galles led the team with 54 aces and 283 digs. For her play, the libero was named first-team all state, and first-team all league.

Senior Quinn Kirschner earned second-team all state, and first-team all league for her play as the Wolverines’ setter. Kirschner posted a team-high 935 assists.

Senior Kaley Settle was named second-team all league after posting 238 kills, 51 aces, and 114 digs. Senior Morgan Just also earned second-team all league honors. Just was third on the team with 151 kills.

Senior Jaylin Powell was named to the Northern League’s honorable mention list for her play at middle hitter. Powell posted 64 kills this season and 20 blocks. Junior middle hitter Tatum Legare also was named to the honorable mention list, having led Truckee on the season with 23 blocked shots. Legare also had 111 kills. Senior Harlee Netherby made the honorable mention list as well. Netherby finished the year with 33 digs.

North Tahoe

The North Tahoe volleyball team played to an 18-11-1 record this past season, earning a trip into the Class 2A Northern League tournament before being knocked out by eventual state champions, Yerington.

For their effort on the court, a number of Lakers have been given Class 2A Northern League honors.

Senior captain Nell Shorin was named the league’s defensive player of the year, and senior Imogen Strydom earned first-team all league honors as an outside hitter.

Seniors Skyler Kawecki and Anaka Hudson were each named to the league’s honorable mention list.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.