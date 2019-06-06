Truckee’s Wolverines ‘clean’ up at annual lift-a-thon

Freshman Jason Roth powers up 225 pounds for a personal record in clean.

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

Members of the Truckee football team gathered at the school’s old gym Wednesday night for the program’s largest fundraiser of the year, the Truckee Lift-A-Thon.

Roughly 90 Wolverines packed into the gym for the annual event in an attempt to break personal records in clean and bench, while raising funds for the upcoming season.

The lift-a-thon, which was first started in 1981 to raise money for new weight training equipment, has raised more than $26,000 through the team’s WeFund4u campaign for the upcoming season. The funds, according to the team’s post on WeFund4u, will go toward uniforms, travel costs, and new equipment.

During the evening’s lifts, several Wolverines drew loud cheers from the packed gym with personal record-breaking lifts.

Weighing 136 pounds, freshman Jason Roth drew perhaps the loudest applause of any athlete when he powered up 225 pounds in clean. Following the lift, Roth was mobbed by teammates in celebration of the personal record.

Junior George Skaff and sophomore Finn Loper finished tied for the heaviest cleans of the evening at 280 pounds apiece. The school record was set last year by senior Sean Kelly, who cleaned 320 pounds.

The lift-a-thon followed a busy few weeks for the program, which has been working through rain and thunderstorms to get in spring practices. The Class 3A Wolverines recently went 4-1 at a passing tournament at the University of Nevada, Reno, losing only to Class 4A state runner-up Bishop Manogue.

Truckee’s varsity squad will take the field on Aug. 23, for the season opener.

To donate to the Wolverines’ upcoming season, visit wefund4u.com/truckee-lift-a-thon-fundraiser/sms/45387/.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.