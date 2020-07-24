With high school sports postponed in California, Tahoe Truckee Unified School District remains in limbo

Jackson Ellermeyer stiff arms an Elko opponent during his junior year last season. Ellermeyer and the rest of Wolverines await a decision on the fall season.

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

The pop of colliding pads and thud of a volleyball slamming off hardwood have become synonymous with fall and the start to the school year.

But as COVID-19 continues to impact all facets of life, sports seasons for high and middle school students in Truckee and North Tahoe remain up in the air.

On Monday, the California Interscholastic Federation said it anticipates most of its schools won’t begin fall sports until December or January. The schools in the Truckee-Tahoe area, however, play under the of umbrella of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association, which on Wednesday said it is currently working with league presidents, superintendents, and many other stakeholders to come to a decision on the fall sports season, adding that there are multiple contingencies being discussed at this time.

Under the guidelines laid out by the California Interscholastic Federation, sports like volleyball and cross-country would have regional and state competitions in March, while football would be played through mid-April. The spring season would lump in winter sports like wrestling and basketball.

Locally, Kelli Twomey, the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District coordinator of district communications, said the district, which has to adhere to county and state rules along with whatever decision is made by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association, is still awaiting guidelines for the fall season.

