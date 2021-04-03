Wolverines cage Bruins

The Truckee football team improved to 2-2 on the season, caging the Bear River Bruins on the road today for a 36-0 victory.

The win was the 50th career victory for Truckee Head Coach Josh Ivens.

The Wolverines have a pair of games left in the season. The Class 3A squad will face Class 5A Galena (0-3) on the road Friday at 6 p.m. Truckee then is scheduled for a home game at Nevada Union to close out the shortened 2020-21 campaign.

* This post will be updated.