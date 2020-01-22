Wolverines can’t slow Greenwave offense

Isaac Cruz (3) of Truckee takes Fallon's Toby Anderson (10) and Anthony Geer to the basket.

A sizzling start and resounding defensive effort in the fourth quarter pushed Fallon to a 68-43 Northern Class 3A win Tuesday against visiting Truckee at the Elmo Dericco Gym.

Fallon, which has sole possession of second place, improved to 11-6 overall, 9-1 in league. Truckee dropped to 4-12, 3-7. The margin of victory for Fallon is similar to an earlier 66-43 win in December at Truckee.

The Greenwave jumped on Truckee for a 4-0 lead on two baskets from junior Avery Strasdin. The Wolverines didn’t score until 3 minutes into the game, doing so on sophomore Sam Purgason’s power layup. The Greenwave rattled off nine unanswered points, including senior Elijah Jackson’s weaving layup down the middle to a running baseline dunk. He then followed the inside baskets with two long 3-pointers.

Jackson, who finished the game with 16 points, also dunked another basket with less than 30 seconds left in the first quarter to give Fallon a 21-12 lead. Truckee senior Isaac Cruz scored five points for Truckee on a trey and a full-court fast break. He finished the game with 15 points to lead the Wolverines.

Fallon never trailed in the game and built a 33-20 lead at halftime even with Fallon coach Chelle Dalager rotating her players off the bench.

Truckee had its most productive quarter after halftime. Cruz and junior Ethan Flynn each sunk a pair of 3-point shots, and senior Luis Gaiten and junior Trevor Stockham each connected in the low post.

Fallon outscored Truckee in the final quarter, 15-7, and led by as many as 27 points midway through the quarter.

During the final 2:39, Fallon’s defense tightened up allowing Truckee only one point, a free throw from Cruz.

Churchill County senior Thomas Steele led all scorers with 17 points. Flynn finished the game in double figures with 11 points, and Purgason had seven for Truckee.

Truckee (4-12, 3-7 Northern League) will look to snap a three-game losing streak on Friday when the team hosts North Valleys (2-15, 1-9 Northern League). The Wolverines took a 51-50 overtime victory against the Panthers earlier in the season. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.