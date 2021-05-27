Wolverines fall in league title game

Truckee was defeated in Saturday’s league title game 11-4.

























The Truckee baseball team’s run to a divisional title came up short Saturday after falling to South Tahoe 11-4 in the Class 3A West League championship.

The Vikings jumped out a to 5-0 lead after two innings, and then extended their advantage to 10-2 after the third frame before tallying another run in the sixth inning.

The potent Wolverines’ offense was limited to four hits during the game. Senior Tucker Mather led Truckee with two hits, including a double, and a pair of RBIs. Senior Timmy Reeve had Truckee’s other two hits and an RBI. Senior Joey Panelli drove in the Wolverines’ other run.

Without a state tournament this season, Truckee’s run as the top program comes to a close after winning the championship in 2018 and 2019. The Wolverines finish the season with a 16-8 record, while dropping all four games to rivals South Tahoe.

LADY WOLVERINES LOSE IN QUARTERFINALS

The Truckee softball team also had its season come to an end last week, falling 17-6 to Sparks in the quarterfinals of the league tournament.

The Railroaders jumped out to a 15-0 advantage after two innings, but Truckee managed to keep the game going by scoring four runs in the third inning. Junior Emily Lopez hit a single to drive in Truckee’s first run. Lopez finished the game with a team-high three hits. Senior Yari Martinez hit another RBI single in the next at-bat. Senior Stephanie Sarabia then doubled to left field to score two more runs. Martinez drove in another run in the next inning on a ground ball. Sarabia then hit a line drive in the next at-bat to knock in Truckee’s final run of the day. Sophomore Elyse McCartney, junior Josie Naber, senior Jackie Garcia, senior Sarah Bryan, and senior Laura Frutos each had a hit in the game.

