Wolverines fall to Greenwave for fourth straight time

The Truckee football team huddles during the Wolverines’ 37-21 loss to Churchill County on Friday.

Courtesy of Hans Baumann

A harvest moon and Friday the 13th gave a bright, yet radiant glow under the Friday night lights.

One of the fiercest rivalries in the Northern 3A didn’t disappoint another large crowd at the Edward Arciniega Athletic Complex, even though Fallon had to come from behind in the second quarter to down Truckee, 37-21.

Fallon has won four straight games against Truckee dating back to the 2017 season including a win in the 2018 state 3A championship. The last time the Wolverines beat Fallon came on Sept. 3, 2016, in a home 28-12 victory. The loss drops Truckee to 1-2 in league, 1-3 overall.

Fallon improved to 3-0 in league and 3-1 overall. Lowry is tied with Fallon for the league lead, and Elko is 2-0.

Despite the win, Fallon coach Brooke Hill said the Greenwave is making too many mistakes.

“Coach (Josh) Ivens does a good job with those guys and they (are) getting better,” Hill said of Truckee. “We made a lot of mistakes, turnovers, missed plays on defense. If we don’t fix it, it will cost us.”

With Fallon holding a 13-7 lead, the Wolverines struck with 1:49 remaining in the first half by jarring the ball loose from Fallon quarterback Elijah Jackson on the 4-yard line. Two plays later, the Wolverines’ Tyler Estabrook scored on a 4-yard run. The extra point gave Truckee a 14-13 lead.

Estabrook led Truckee with 82 yards on the ground.

With 1:22 remaining before halftime, Fallon retook the lead, 21-14. Brock Richardson took the ensuing kickoff on the Fallon 6 and gained 38 yards. Truckee’s defense pushed Fallon to a third and 6, but a 16-yard pass to Tommy McCormick, and a 29-yard pass to Richardson gave Fallon good field position at the Wolverines’ 7.

On the next snap, Jackson, who was 13 of 18 for 170 yards, looked to the corner and found McCormick for a 7-yard strike. The 2-point conversion from Jackson to McCormick with 14 seconds left in the half gave the Wave a touchdown lead.

McCormick led the Greenwave receiving corps with 7 receptions for 95 yards.

Defensive adjustments made the difference in the second half. Greenwave linebackers worked the inside and shut down the Truckee run game up the middle.

On the first play from scrimmage in the second half, Fallon’s Jackson scored on a 63-yard touchdown pass to McCormick. The extra point gave the Greenwave a 28-14.

Truckee would later cut the two-touchdown lead with Tavin Hamilton’s 12-yard pass to Jackson Ellermyer.

With 5:59 left in the third quarter, Jackson and McCormick hooked up for another touchdown, this time on a short 3-yard pass, and Robertson’s kick for the extra point resulted in a 35-21 lead.

“We made some good plays, but we need to make the plays we are supposed to,” McCormick said.

Fallon outgained Truckee 393 to 279 yards with 174 yards in the air.

Truckee (1-3, 1-2 Northern League) will remain on the road this week, and will play Lowry (4-0, 3-0 Northern League) on Friday night at 7 p.m.