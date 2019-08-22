Wolverines name starting QB ahead of opener at Bear River

Truckee football players break from a huddle following drills on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

The Truckee football team will begin writing the next chapter in the history of the storied program Friday night at Bear River as the team takes the field for its season opener.

Last year’s state runners-up graduated a wealth of talent from the roster, and the program will now turn to a relatively small group of upperclassmen along with several sophomore players.

The Wolverines’ opponent in the season opener on Friday is in a similar situation. The Bruins went 11-2 last season and fell in the section title game. That squad graduated a lot of its talent but will return a pair of prolific players from a year ago in senior quarterback Tre Maronic and senior running back Colton Jenkins.

Maronic was an all-league selection at running back last season, while Jenkins was an all-league safety and will see time at quarterback and running back for the Bruins.

Truckee will bring a roster light on upperclassmen, and, according to Head Coach Josh Ivens, will start sophomore quarterback Jackson Kahl.

Friday’s season opener is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff in Grass Valley. From there, the Wolverines will jump into league play at Fernley the following Friday. The team will then play its home opener at Surprise Stadium against North Valleys on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Before Truckee’s home opener next month, legendary coach Bob Shaffer will be honored with the dedication of the Bob Shaffer Touchstone Memorial at the field. The memorial stone was recently set in concrete, and will be power washed and prepared to have the plaque attached. Eric Larusson from the Villager Nursery is donating time and labor to landscape the surrounding area around the touchstone ahead of the team’s home opener.

