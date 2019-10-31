Wolverines wrap up perfect regular season

The Truckee volleyball team finished off an undefeated run through league play on Wednesday night at Dayton. The Wolverines finished the regular season with an 18-0 record.

Courtesy of Hans Baumann / Abdiver Photography

The Truckee volleyball team wrapped up a regular season Northern League title on Monday night in South Tahoe, taking a win in straight sets against the second-place Vikings.

The win gave the program its fifth consecutive regular season league title.

Truckee was propelled to a 25-19, 25-18, 25-21 victory against South Tahoe on Monday, behind the strong play of senior Kelly Cross, who led the team with 11 kills, five aces, and 12 digs. Senior Kaley Settle had eight kills. Senior Morgan Just and junior Tatum Legare posted five kills apiece. Senior Jaylin Powell had a team-high three blocked shots. Senior Quinn Kirschner recorded all 32 of the Wolverines’ assists.

Truckee then capped off a second straight undefeated run through the Northern League, topping Dayton 3-1 on Wednesday night.

As the top seed, Truckee will receive a first-round bye to start next week’s Class 3A Northern League Girls’ Volleyball Tournament. The Wolverines have won three of the past four Northern League tournaments, including a win against South Tahoe in last year’s finals. The program has dominated the past decade of tournament play, reaching the finals every year since 2010.

The two-day tournament will be contested at Truckee High School, and will begin on Nov. 8.

Lakers reach postseason for third straight year

The North Tahoe volleyball team will make its third straight postseason appearance when the Class 2A Northern League Girls’ Volleyball Tournament gets underway next week in Yerington.

The Lakers most recently took a pair of victories from Silver Stage, winning each game in straight sets to guarantee at least the No. 4 seed going into the six-team tournament.

North Tahoe (17-9-1, 9-6 Northern League) will close out the regular season on the road at Battle Mountain (5-11, 3-9 Northern League) on Saturday. The Lakers topped the Longhorns in straight sets earlier in the season.

The two-day Class 2A Northern League tournament will begin Nov. 8, and will be hosted by Yerington High School.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or or 530-550-2643.