Prep Wrap: Lady Wolverines eye undefeated league record

The Truckee volleyball team continued their run through the Class 3A Northern Region West League on Wednesday by caging the North Valleys Panthers in straight sets.

The Wolverines sit at 8-0 in league play and can claim the regular season West title with a win today at South Tahoe. Truckee has dominated its opponents this season, and hasn’t dropped a set in league play in eight straight games.

Against North Valleys, senior Mia Paulson guided Truckee to a 25-13, 25-10, 25-15 win behind a team-high nine kills. Senior Brooke Vaughan had six kills and senior Callie Rule had five kills. Senior Cathy Sanchez finished the match with a team-high six aces, while also leading Truckee with 10 digs. Senior Karly Zander finished the match with a team-high 10 assists, while also contributing five aces and eight digs.

Truckee (17-3, 8-0 West League) will travel to face South Tahoe (6-8, 6-5 West League) at 6 p.m. today.

The Wolverines knocked off the Vikings in straight sets earlier in the season.





Truckee will close the regular season next Friday with a home game against Wooster (17-5, 7-2 West League). The Northern Region playoffs are scheduled for Nov. 5-6 at Churchill County.

NORTH TAHOE GETS 2ND STRAIGHT WIN

The North Tahoe volleyball team picked up a second straight win on Saturday, knocking off Battle Mountain on the road, 3-1.

The Lakers (9-6, 6-4 Northern League) are set for a home game today against Yerington (16-6, 9-2 Northern League). The Lions defeated North Tahoe 3-1 earlier in the season. Match time is scheduled for 5 p.m.

TRUCKEE GIRLS NET ANOTHER VICTORY

The Truckee girls’ soccer team remained unbeaten in league play, picking up a 1-0 win at North Tahoe on Tuesday.

The Wolverines (11-0-1, 4-0-1 West League) will travel to play rivals South Tahoe (5-1-2, 3-1-1 West League) tomorrow. The two teams played to a 1-1 draw earlier this season.

Though dropping Tuesday’s contest at home to Class 3A Truckee, the Class 2A North Tahoe girls’ team is unbeaten in league play.

The Lakers (9-4-1, 8-0 Northern League) will put their perfect league record on the line today at Whittell (3-4 Northern League).

RIVALRY WEEK

A battle for the Truckee-Tahoe region is set to ensue today as the Wolverines football team travels to face South Tahoe.

Truckee ran through Hug on Saturday, taking a 48-8 win at home behind 244 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Senior Max Carter led the way with 62 rushing yards and a touchdown. Carter also intercepted a pass on defense. Senior Damon Parisi, senior Jason Roth, senior Galdino Bravo-Karvonen, and senior Tyler Lamperti also had rushing touchdowns.

Senior quarterback Jackson Kahl connected on six of nine attempts for 165 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Lamperti led all receivers with three catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, sophomore Miles Kelly and senior Colton Conklin led Truckee with seven tackles apiece. Senior Hector Rodriguez posted two sacks and junior Jacob Ivens forced and recovered a fumble.

Truckee (5-3, 3-1 West League) is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff today at South Tahoe (1-3, 1-2 West League).

BELLON NAMED SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER

Truckee High School alumnus Marcus Bellon was named special teams player of the week by Santa Barbara City College.

Bellon, who guided the Wolverines to the state title game in 2018, ran a kickoff back 73 yards for a touchdown during the Vaqueros 60-6 victory against Los Angeles Pierce College last Friday.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com