Prep wrap: Truckee soccer remains unbeaten

The Truckee girls’ soccer team is undefeated through three games this season.

Courtesy photo

The Truckee girls’ soccer team remains undefeated, picking up a 5-0 win at home Saturday against Churchill County.

“The team showed creativity when it was needed,” said Head Coach Dennis Belisle. “The players worked hard and battled.”

Truckee (3-0) will renew their rivalry with North Tahoe (1-1) on Tuesday at home at 3 p.m.

The Lady Lakers are coming off a 1-0 road loss to South Tahoe on Wednesday.

On the boys’ side, Truckee kept its unbeaten streak intact behind an 8-0 win at Churchill County on Saturday.

Truckee (4-0) will host Dayton (0-2) on Saturday before playing North Tahoe on the road at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

LADY LAKERS SWING TO VICTORY

The North Tahoe girls’ golf team hosted a tournament at Tahoe City Golf Course, and defended home turf by taking a dominant win behind two of the day’s best scores.

The Lakers girls combined to shoot a 207 to take the team win, while Franny Gramanz, Libby Webb, and Incline’s Shannon Hugar each fired 43s to tie first place.

The Lakers also had Syd Whisler shoot a 57 to finish in eighth place. Baylie Gensburg and Annika Hart each carded a 60 to finish tied for ninth.

Coral Academy of Science was second with a combined score of 244, followed by Yerington with a 287. Incline didn’t have enough girls to register a team score.

FLYNN DOMINATES IN ELKO, SPRING CREEK

Truckee senior and 2019 state champion Ryan Flynn picked up a pair of wins last week, topping the field of golfers at Spring Creek on Tuesday, Sept. 7, before taking another victory at Elko the following day.

Flynn, according to a report from the Elko Daily , would shoot a 74 in Spring Creek Golf Club to finish 25 strokes ahead of the field. She then shot a two-under-par 69 at Ruby View Golf Course.

As a team, Truckee finished fourth in Spring Creek and third place in Elko.

TRUCKEE TENNIS ROLLS PAST WOOSTER

The Truckee tennis team hosted Wooster on Tuesday and came away with a pair of dominant wins.

On the boys’ side, Truckee won every time they stepped on the court, except for one singles and one doubles match to take a 16-2 win.

The Lady Wolverines were nearly as dominant, winning 15-3.

Truckee is next scheduled to travel to Hug on Tuesday.

LAKERS SUFFER GRIDIRON DEFEAT

The North Tahoe football team had a rough go at home on Saturday, falling 30-0 to Virginia City.

The Lakers (0-1) will hit the road today to face Battle Mountain (1-0)

NORTH TAHOE GIRLS TOP LOYALTON

The North Tahoe girls’ volleyball team continued their strong start to the season, picking a home win on Tuesday over Loyalton in straight sets.

The Lakers dominated the match, winning 25-10, 25-5, 25-23. Junior Anja Lund led the way with nine kills and five digs. Sophomore Alana Hendricks had seven kills and five digs. Sophomore Lola Williams had five aces to lead the Lakers. Senior Valeria Martin also had five digs and a team-high 14 assists.

The Lakers will be on the road today to face Coral Academy of Science.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643