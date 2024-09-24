Recently Waived Lakers Player Joining Golden State Warriors: What Fans Have to Say

mick-haupt-unsplash

Fans of the Dubs have taken to social media to make their voices heard on the signing of recently waived player Blake Hinson from the Los Angeles Lakers. For those new to the NBA, a player being waved means that he is released from or has his contract terminated. It can be for a number of reasons, such as underperformance or freeing up a slot in the team’s roster, which happened to be the case with the LA Lakers.

The Lakers needed frontcourt depth with Christian Wood's injury, and Christian Koloko, who was himself waived by the Toronto Raptors after they discovered a career-threatening blood clot issue and was only recently declared okay to play, seemed the obvious choice. Koloko has made an impression in his 58 career NBA games with 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 points in under 14 minutes per game. The Lakers, who have not won the NBA championship in five years, will be hoping that Koloko has a role to play in their hope for a resurgence.

It is for the above that it made sense to release Hinson from his contract, who was in spectacular shooting form for the University of Pittsburgh in the just concluded season. He ranked third in points per game, second in the conference in three-point field goals, and ultimately earned All-ACC First Team Honors. In his 33 showings with the Pitts, he averaged 18.5 points per game with an ACC-best of just over 42% from the three-point range. Lakers fans will be ruing what would have been with such a shooter on their roster as he impressed in the Summer League shooting from the three-point range on 8.0 attempts with 32.8% accuracy and averaging 2.5 rebounds and 10.9 points in just eight games.

Catching the attention of any sports podcast or news outlet worth its mettle and the NBA Summer League Franchise with the official handle singing his praise when the Lakers went against the Chicago Bulls:



“Blake Hinson was a MONSTER tonight!

He finished with 25 PTS and 3 REB while also securing 5 threes made for the Lakers.”

There is very little doubt that Blake Hinson will be a worthwhile addition to any team, and the Warriors, who have been NBA champions five times in eight years, hoping for more of the same, will be glad to have someone of his mettle on the team. While his defense still needs more work before he can be NBA quality through and through, he has turned enough heads to attract a number of clubs who sought his signature before choosing the Dubs. One such team that showed the desire to sign Hinson was the Charlotte’s Hornets. Why? Because they ranked 21st overall of all the NBA teams in three-point shooting efficiency, signing Hinson seemed a no-brainer.

So why didn’t they?

The first thing to consider is that Hinson is still an uncertainty; he has not been tested in the NBA, and many people do not consider the Summer League a representative showing. This is coupled with the fact that the Hornets already have a host of promising shooters in Seth Curry, Grant Williams, Brandon Miller, and Nick Smith Jr. Adding Hinson to the mix promises much of the same, and from a financial point of view, it does not add up. Also, considering that the Hornets already signed another shooter who would have contested for the same slot and game time as Hinson on the team meant they had very little reason to move through with the Hinson deal.

Enters the Golden State Warriors. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto broke the news that Hinson will be signing with the Golden State Warriors. On the Scotto platform, it read, “Golden State Warriors and Blake Hinson have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Hinson, who was on a two-way deal with the Lakers, chose the Warriors over several teams. He averaged 18.5 points and shot 42.1% from 3-point range at Pittsburgh last season.”

The Warriors not being in the best form, with a 46-36 record and tenth seed in the Western Conference last season, missing the NBA playoffs to the Sacramento Kings led by De’Aaron Fox is no guarantee that Hinson will simply walk into its 15-man squad. This is why it works out fine for him and the team, as he signs a two-way (10-day) contract and ends up playing for the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G-league. The result is that the 6-foot-8 shooting phenom gets to hone his craft and work on his defenses as he joins the Warriors training camp. Financially, it’s a sweet deal for Hinson because if he stays with Santa Cruz for at least 60 days, he can receive a bonus of up to $75,000.

One fan, “@LakersonX,” definitely agrees, responding to the Michael Scotto tweet by saying, “Good deal for him.” Another fan, @wannabefresh, says, “He’s gna light it up on the Warriors just watch. Big mistake for Pelinka to waive him who showed promise in SL over Traore who didn’t and will never make the roster.” We’d have to wait to know for sure if @wannabefresh’s predictions will turn out true and how much of an impact Hinson will have on this ailing Warriors team.