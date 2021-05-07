Schoonmaker, Halvorsen nominated to national cross-country team

Hannah Halvorsen.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard

JC Schoonmaker.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard

After a breakthrough year of Nordic racing, Tahoe City’s JC Schoonmaker has been nominated to U.S. Cross-Country’s A Team.

Schoonmaker, 20, had several solid results on the World Cup stage, claiming four top-20 finishes. Schoonmaker finished the year ranked 35th in the World Cup sprint standings.

Schoonmaker, who is a junior at the University of Alaska Anchorage, moves from the U.S. program’s developmental team to receiving full benefits, including financial support, coaching, and training opportunities.

Another local, Hannah Halvorsen, returned to racing after being struck by a vehicle in 2019. She reached the finals of several World Cup events last season, including helping the U.S. finish eighth in team sprint finals in Dresden, Germany. Halvorsen also posted a pair of runner-up finishes in FIS events, before finishing the season with a fourth place at the FIS race at Kincaid Park, Alaska.

Athletes nominated to the team will have the opportunity to take part in the first training camp of the season. The national squad will be working out at Mount Bachelor, Oregon, on May 15.

“Excited to be getting into a new training season,” posted Halvorsen to her Instagram page. “Taking all I learned from the setbacks and successes of last year to prepare to be the best skier and person I can be.”

An official U.S. Cross-Country Ski Team announcement for members of the 2021-22 program is scheduled to occur in the fall.

