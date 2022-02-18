Scott leads strong Truckee girls team into XC state championships

For the second straight week, Truckee’s Keira Scott climbed to the top of the podium, claiming cross-country victory.

The North Tahoe Freestyle 5-kilometer race was held last Friday at Tahoe Cross-Country Ski Area, bringing out the top high school racers for the final regular season competition before the California-Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation State Championships.

Scott led a strong contingent of Truckee girls with five of the six fastest times of the day. Scott finished the race more than a minute ahead of second place, Mammoth’s Ella Walker, posting a time of 21 minutes, 13.6 seconds.

From there, teammates Maggie Cooke (22:22.5) was third, Petra Kidd (23:13.4) was fourth, Annalea Rost (23:17.1) was fifth, and Jayna Palmer (23:20.9) was sixth. Truckee also had Mia Jones (23:46.0) take 10th.

North Tahoe was led by Kalena Steves, who finished with a time of 23:22.0 to take eighth. Teammate Emily Navabpour (23:22.0) was ninth.





On the boys’ side, Mammoth’s Dane Karch captured first place with a time of 16:44.7. North Tahoe’s Sven Halvorsen was runner-up with a time of 17:09.3. Mathew Deluna led Truckee with a time of 17:37.5 to take third place.

In middle school racing, North Tahoe’s Gregor William took first place on the 3-kilometer course, posting a time of 15:17.2. North Tahoe’s Gabriella Jowers won the girls’ race with a time of 16:37.6.

The race season is set to wrap up Saturday with the state championships at ASC Training Center. The high school race is scheduled to get underway at 10 a.m. The middle school championships will be held at 12:15 p.m.

TOP 5 TIMES Boys 1) Dane Karch (Mammoth) – 16:44.7 2) Sven Halvorsen (North Tahoe) – 17:09.3 3) Mathew Deluna (Truckee) – 17:37.5 4) Wade Perry (Mammoth) – 18:18.6 5) Cabot Godoy (Mammoth) – 18:24.3 Girls 1) Keira Scott (Truckee) – 21:13.6 2) Ella Walker (Mammoth) – 22:21.7 3) Maggie Cooke (Truckee) – 22:22.5 4) Petra Kidd (Truckee) – 23:13.4 5) Annalea Rost (Truckee) – 23:17.1

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com