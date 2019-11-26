Several Tahoe area ski resorts set to open this week

Boreal Mountain California officially opened for the 2019-20 season on Saturday.

Courtesy of Boreal Mountain California

Several Truckee-Tahoe area ski resorts will begin winter operations this week, and because of a storm impacting the region, they will do so with a fresh blanket of powder on the slopes.

Vail operated

On Tahoe’s South Shore, Heavenly Mountain Resort announced it will open for the season on Wednesday with access to beginner and intermediate terrain.

“We are excited to start our season with great conditions and fun opening day celebrations,” said Tom Fortune, general manager and vice president of Heavenly, in a news release. “Our snowmaking teams have been working at every available opportunity to make snow and prepare our mountain for guests. We look forward to the upcoming forecast, and our teams will be working hard to continue to expand and open terrain as soon as we can safely do so.”

The resort will have Upper California Trail to Tamarack Return open via Tamarack Express, as well as the Bear Cave Carpet for beginner skiers and riders. Heavenly’s Ski and Ride School will be open for beginner lessons.

Northstar California Resort is targeting Friday for a season opener. The Village at Northstar opened last weekend, and offers family-friendly activities, dining and shopping options. Also operated by Vail Resorts, Inc., Kirkwood Mountain Resort, plans to begin spinning lifts on Friday as well.

Donner Summit

The resorts at Donner Summit could receive multiple feet of snow by the time the upcoming storm moves through the area.

Sugar Bowl Resort confirmed it will open on Friday.



“It’s game on. Not only are we watching the snow pile up at Sugar Bowl, our team is actively making the most of the cold temperatures by putting our snowmaking system to work,” said Jon Slaughter, Sugar Bowl Resort’s executive director of marketing and sales. “This is our opportunity to help build a deep base that will carry us long through the season, and we’re excited to welcome skiers and riders back to Sugar Bowl starting this Friday!”



Nearby, Boreal Mountain California officially opened for the season on Saturday, spinning its Castle Peak lift. Boreal’s sister mountain, Soda Springs, will begin spinning lifts on Thursday, according to Matt Peterson, vice president of marketing and brand management.

First to open

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe has been open for the season since Oct. 25, and recently began spinning its Northwest Magnum 6 lift, giving skiers and riders access to the summit.

Cross-country

Tahoe Donner Cross-Country Ski Center is also slated to open on Friday. The downhill area is scheduled to open Dec. 13.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.