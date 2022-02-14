South Lake Tahoe native Anderson not competing in finals at Olympic big air
BEIJING — South Lake Tahoe native Jamie Anderson and Julia Marino had their bubbles burst before qualifying began for women’s snowboard big air.
Behind the scenes, these pandemic Olympics haven’t been what they hoped.
“Just like a little bit tapped out,” Anderson told the Associated Press. “I’m excited to go home.”
Anderson wiped out on her first two jumps in qualifying Monday and failed to crack the finals field, while Marino dropped out of the contest after a distressing fall during practice over the weekend, according to the AP. U.S. teammate Hailey Langland will be the only American in the finals after grabbing the 12th and final spot.
For the full story, visit
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
