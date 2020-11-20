Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows to open Wednesday with safety measures in place

With opening day just around the corner, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is reporting 32 inches of new snow — an excellent base for the rest of the season. The resort will be opening next week with limited terrain and, due to COVID-19, will be limited to no indoor space available, only outside seating, and to-go options for food and drink.

To ensure a safe and long season, Squaw is encouraging guests to take a look at their guidelines to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. While on property, everyone must wear a mask when you inside, in the Village, in the lift line, on the chair lift, in any common indoor area — every place you can be except while you are skiing and riding. For the health and safety of guests and employees, and to keep what will hopefully be a great ski season going, Squaw will be enforcing COVID guidelines.

LIFT TICKETS

Due to COVID-19, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will be closely managing visitation by tightly controlling the sale of lift tickets. This season you will not be able to walk up to a lift ticket window and purchase a lift ticket. All lift tickets will be sold online and in advance. The only way to get a lift ticket for weekend use or for use before Jan. 4 is by staying with us at The Village at Squaw Valley, booking a ski school product, or through our equipment rental and demo program.

SLOPESIDE LODGING

Stay at the Village at Squaw Valley and you’ll be just steps from the lifts. Between runs you can head back and warm up at your in-room fireplace, make lunch, and even catch up with work using our high-speed internet access. Work from mountain is the new work from home.

Source: Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows