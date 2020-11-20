Squaw Valley Ski Team’s Hurt, Cashman claim podium finishes at national championships

AJ Hurt, of Carnelian Bay, races at the 2019 HomeLight Killington Cup. Hurt took second place in downhill on Thursday at the U.S. Alpine Championships at Copper Mountain, Colorado.

Courtesy of U.S. Ski & Snowboard

Local skiers continued to pile up podium finishes this week at the U.S. Alpine Championships at Copper Mountain, Colorado.

Carnelian Bay’s AJ Hurt found her first podium of the season, claiming second place in Thursday’s downhill national championship.

Hurt, 19, of the Squaw Valley Ski Team, raced down the course in 1 minute, 32.94 seconds, finishing just off the time laid down by Jackson Hole Wyoming’s Breezy Johnson (1:32.24). Squaw Valley Ski Team’s Keely Cashman, 21, landed in fifth place with a time of 1:33.39.

Hurt and Cashman then returned to the top of the mountain on Thursday for another downhill race with FIS points on the line. Hurt would finish the event in fourth place with a time of 1:33.19. Cashman was fifth with a time of 1:33.22. Jacqueline Wiles, of Portland, Oregon, took first place with a time of 1:32.31.

Cashman claims second in slalom

The U.S. Alpine Championships continued Friday with super-G racing at Copper Mountain.

Cashman added to her national championship haul by claiming her second runner-up finish of the week, posting a time of 1:16.79. Cashman also took second in Monday’s giant slalom national championship.

Alice McKennis Duran, of New Castle, Colorado, took the win with a time of 1:16.32. McKennis Duran represented the U.S. in the 2018 Olympics, finishing fifth in downhill.

Sugar Bowl Academy alumna Gwen Wattenmaker, 19, took 12th place with a time of 1:21.52. Another graduate of Sugar Bowl, Ainsley Proffit, 19, was 15th with a time of 1:22.10. Hurt wasn’t able to finish her run.

The field raced again after the national championships, competing in another round of super-G under the FIS banner.

McKennis Duran and Cashman shared first place, each posting a time of 1:15.77. Hurt took sixth place with a time of 1:17.32. Proffit took 10th with a time of 1:19.67. Wattenmaker was 16th with a time of 1:20.69.

The U.S. Alpine Championships will conclude tomorrow with slalom racing at Copper Mountain.