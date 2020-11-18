Squaw’s Cashman takes second in GS at national championships
Local alpine racer Keely Cashman opened this week’s 2020 U.S. Alpine Championships in strong fashion, claiming a runner-up finish in Monday’s giant slalom event at Copper Mountain, Colorado.
Squaw Valley Ski Team’s Cashman, 21, finished her two runs with a combined time of 2 minutes, 18.83 seconds, which was 0.63 seconds off the first-place time laid down by Washington’s Katie Hensien. Cashman claimed first place in giant slalom during the 2019 national championships. This year’s event replaces the national championships that were scheduled for last March in Panorama Canada and Aspen, Colorado.
Sugar Bowl Academy alumna Gwen Wattenmaker, 19, claimed 14th with a combined time of 2:22.07. Another Sugar Bowl product Ainsley Proffit, 19, was racing but didn’t finish her second run. AJ Hurt, 19, of Carnelian Bay, was also competing, but didn’t finish her first run.
Racing continues today at Copper Mountain with men’s giant slalom.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User