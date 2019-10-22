State golf: Truckee’s Flynn tied for lead going into final round

Truckee sophomore Ryan Flynn has been unbeatable on the golf course this season, winning all eight tournaments in the Northern League.

Flynn is looking to cap off a perfect season today, playing against the top golfers in Nevada at the 3A State Girls’ Golf Championship in Boulder City.

The field of athletes and five teams opened play yesterday at the 5,453-yard, par-72 Boulder City Golf Course. Through the first of two rounds, Flynn, who was a state runner-up as a freshman, sits in a tie for first place, having fired a 5-over-par 77.

Western’s Carolyn Lemon also shot a 77. Pahrump Valley’s Breanne Nygaard is also in contention after carding a 78. Elko’s Caresse Basaraba is in fourth place with an 82, followed by Boulder City’s Sydney Krumm in fifth with an 84.

As a team Truckee sits in fourth place with a score of 407. Annika Thayer shot a 96 and is in a tie for tenth place. Emma Cooley fired a 113, and Annsley Akers shot a 121 to round out the team’s scoring players.

Elko holds the lead as a team with a low score of 363, followed by Boulder City with a 372.

The final round will be played today at Boulder Creek Golf Club’s Desert Hawk-to-Coyote Run nine hole courses.