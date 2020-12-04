State issues new guidelines for ski resorts

As more resorts begin to spin lifts amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Department of Public Health issued a further guidance to campgrounds, RV parks and ski resorts.

Kate Abraham | www.elevatedimg.com

Rules, much of which were already in place throughout the Truckee-Tahoe area’s ski resorts, include limiting capacity on the slopes, requiring customers to pre-purchase lift tickets, implementing measures to ensure physical distancing, and chair and gondola guidelines.

“We designed our winter operating plan with the evolving nature of COVID-19 in mind,” said Susan Whitman, manager of communications for Heavenly Mountain Resort, Northstar California Resort, and Kirkwood Mountain Resort, in an email to the Sierra Sun. “We have comprehensive safety protocols – everything from requiring face coverings to allowing for physical distancing across our resorts. Additionally, our reservation system is a critical tool to help us manage access to help ensure our guests have the space they need to stay safe.”

Heavenly and Northstar are both already spinning lifts and Kirkwood opens today.

At Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, the resort already has the new guidelines in place, according to Public Relations Director Liesl Hepburn, who added that the tram and funitel have yet to open, but when they do, capacity limits will be adhered to.

“Our plan going into the season was for those capacities to be significantly reduced, so no major divergence there either,” said Hepburn in an email to the Sierra Sun.

Atop Donner Summit, Sugar Bowl Resort is making slight adjustments in its operating plan, many of which, said Executive Director of Marketing & Sales Jon Slaughter, won’t be noticed by guests.

“Yet, we still need our guests, staff and community to remain diligent in following essential policies such as staying home when sick, wearing a face covering and practicing physical distancing of 6 feet or more,” concluded Slaughter.

For a full list of the recently released guidelines for campgrounds, RV parks, and ski resorts, visit http://www.cdph.ca.gov.

