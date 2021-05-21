Student-athletes eye track and field gold

The shortened 2020-21 high school athletic season within the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association is coming to a close this weekend, but before local student-athletes pack it in for the year, they’ll battle it out for team and individual titles at regional track and field meets.

Truckee and North Tahoe wrapped up the regular season with a meet against three other schools in Truckee last weekend, providing local youngsters with one final opportunity to compete before facing the best athletes from their respective leagues.

Led by senior Lauren Tanner, the Truckee girls feature a strong lineup of sprinters and distance runners. Tanner ended the season with a win in the 400 meters (63.06 seconds) and a win in the 1,600 meters (5:54.59). Tanner has the fastest 400-meter time of the season among Class 3A Northern League runners. She also propelled Truckee’s 4×800 meter relay team to a win. Senior Alia Sinoff also brought the Truckee girls a first place finish, winning the 100 meters with a time of 13.21. Junior Jasmine Harris was second in the event with a personal record time of 13.26. Harris was also second in the 400 meters (63.06). Junior Haley Flaherty picked up the Lady Wolverines’ other win of the day, leaping to a season best in triple jump with a mark of 28 feet, 6 inches.

On the boys’ side, Truckee freshman Michael Flaherty posted the team’s lone first place finish, winning triple jump with a personal record mark of 37 feet, 9.50 inches.

The Class 3A Wolverines will be competing for Northern League today at Churchill County.

Heading into the meet, Truckee senior Benjamin Picard has the top 1,600 meters time among Class 3A Northern League runners

The Class 2A North Tahoe track and field team excelled in the boys’ 4×800 meter relay to close out the regular season. The team of senior Etienne Bordes, senior Cooper Honeywell, junior Jake Hacker, and senior Phoenix Sanchez took first place by more than 30 seconds with a time of 8:49.54. Bordes was also second in the 400 meters with a time of 52.28; while Sanchez was second in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:49.69.

On the girls’ side, junior Jackie Avery had the top individual performance, taking second in shot put with a throw of 22 feet, 5.25 inches

The Lady Lakers also had a pair of second-place finishes in the relay events.

North Tahoe will travel to Battle Mountain on Saturday to take part in the Class 2A Northern League championships.

Going into the meet, the North Tahoe boys boast the fastest 4×400 meter relay team among squads out of the Class 2A Northern League; while junior Sage Klein has the top pole vault of any girl in the Class 2A Northern League.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643