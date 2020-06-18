Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy announces new director of alpine programs

Churck Harris, Director of Alpine Programs

Courtesy of Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy

Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy has announced the hiring of Chuck Harris as its new director of alpine programs.

The director is responsible for the alpine team and academy-level programs (Mini Mite to U19) and for advancing a true long-term athlete development program. Through the recruiting process, Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy cast a wide net and eventually narrowed the field to three finalists.

“In the end, this was a very difficult decision with three very unique and qualified candidates … just as it should be,” said Brian Krill, incoming executive director and head of school.

Harris has extensive coaching experience beginning with coaching at Burke Mountain Academy as a men’s FIS coach. Most recently, he was Head FIS Prep Coach at Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation. Harris has established deep roots throughout the Western Region and works closely with regional and national working groups to advance the sport. Harris also has the advantage of established working relationships with several current Sugar Bowl coaches.

“I am excited about the opportunity to take this role at Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy,” said Harris. “The caliber of coaches and the infrastructure in place makes this an amazing time to make this move. I look forward to continuing to build on the relationship between SBSTA and the Western Region and build the best programs possible for all SBSTA student-athletes. I can’t wait to get started.”