Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy athletes excel at Kirkwood freeride event

The second stop of the Tahoe Junior Freeride Series was held at Kirkwood Mountain on Jan. 25-26.

Courtesy of Chris Saito

Kirkwood TJFS Winners Ski Male 12-14 Max Kay-Welz (Squaw Big Mountain Team) Ski Female 12-14 Molly Adams (Kirkwood Freeride) Snowboard Male 12-14 Sam Briggs (Squaw Alpine Snowboard Team) Snowboard Female 15-18 Kaiya Hanepen (Coastside Mountain Surf Team) Snowboard Male 15-18 Tilden Wooley (Squaw Alpine Snowboard Team) Ski Female 15-18 Lily Bradley (SquawFree) Ski Male 15-18 Coby Melrose (SquawFree)

The Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy attended stop No. 2 of the Tahoe Junior Freeride Series at Kirkwood Mountain Resort.

The event was held on the steep terrain of Eagle Bowl, underneath Kirkwood’s infamous “Cirque”.

Saturday brought warm weather and soft snow to the athletes aged 12-14, and the Sugar Bowl Squad represented in the final results. Eliza Gould blasted down the run with big airs and strong turns, earning herself a spot on the podium in third place. Young gun Vivianne Brown hung it out for the crowd to see and swooped up a well-deserved ninth place finish.

The Sugar Bowl Snowboard Team had a number of athletes compete on day one, with impressive riding from Joe Garcia earning him a second-place finish, with teammates Levi Worley and Nathan Fasano picking up 7th and 9th, respectively. In the 12-14 boys ski category, Sam Martin led his squad of freeriders with an air-filled run down the venue and finished in third place. Tyler Wolin slashed and popped his way to ninth, while newcomer Shane Parkinson impressed the judges and scored an 11th-place finish. Sugar Bowl Academy student-athlete, Alex Slezak showcased his smooth style on a technical line and was awarded 13th place for his efforts.

On Sunday, it was time for the athletes ages 15-18 to shine in stormy and soft snow conditions.

The girls kicked it off with student-athlete Momo Lloyd-Tucker leading the team with a sixth-place finish that featured two sizable airs. Lloyd-Tucker was followed by Tallulah De Saint Phalle in ninth with a silky smooth run, and Eleece Schrader in 12th.

The afternoon brought a stacked field of male athletes to the venue and veteran Miles Hardacre found a creative and fast run that landed him in 11th place. He was followed closely by teammate Caelan Diermann, flashing the venue and rounding out the top 15. Travis Schaffer exhibited his signature high-flying style to claim a 19th-place finish.

The next stop for the Sugar Bowl Freeride team is at Mount Rose on Feb. 22, and the athletes are primed and ready for another weekend of big mountain action.

Visit http://www.tahoefreeride.org for more information about freeride and the upcoming schedule.

