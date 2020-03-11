Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy name Brian Krill as executive director

Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy announced Monday evening that Brian Krill will become its new executive director, effective July 1, 2020.

As Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy’s executive director, Krill will lead the athletic and academic staff to further strengthen the team and academy’s vision to be the recognized gold standard for ski teams and ski academies.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy community,” said Krill. “SBSTA has developed an incredible reputation and platform for developing student-athletes in a holistic manner — the combination of a full-scale club and academy has proven to be a unique and successful formula. I am looking forward to partnering with the SBSTA team, Sugar Bowl Resort, and the entire community to drive the organization to its fullest potential. I began my career in an academic and athletic environment, and I am looking forward to returning to my roots.”

Krill has an extensive background in both skiing and education — having worked for several organizations around the country, including U.S. Ski & Snowboard, Western Colorado University, Jackson Hole Ski & Snowboard Club, and Crested Butte Academy — with a track record of moving organizations forward.

“Brian’s experience is unique: having been a teacher, a coach, athletic director, and dorm parent at a ski academy; having been an entrepreneur in educational services; having interfaced with every major ski academy and ski club in the country in developing U.S. Ski & Snowboard’s Club Certification Program, and as Director of Sport Education; and having been a non-profit executive,” said Steve Shray, Chair, Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy Board of Trustees.

“We are looking forward to him applying his vast experience to SBSTA for the benefit of our student-athletes.”

Krill’s role as executive director concludes a six-month nationwide search process that included the entire Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy community — staff, alumni, parents, and trustees.