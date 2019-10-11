Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy partners with performance company EXOS

Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy athletes compete in events around the globe. The ski team and academy recently announced a partnership with EXOS, a leader in the field of human performance.

Courtesy of Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy

Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy has partnered with EXOS, a leader in the field of human performance, to provide professional development to its performance staff.

Sugar Bowl will apply EXOS’ training philosophy, which is based around four pillars: mindset, nutrition, movement and recovery, to every aspect of student-athlete performance, including fueling, injury prevention and recovery, mental development, and on-snow training.

“(Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy’s) entire performance staff — coaches, athletic trainers, sports psychologists, and food-service professional — are participating in professional development with EXOS,” said Darcy Norman, the ski team and academy’s director of athlete performance. “And the team at EXOS has provided information and feedback we can use immediately to impact our student-athletes. Already EXOS has helped SBSTA customize a culinary and nutrition philosophy for the student-athletes, coaches and staff and helped us bring a new level of professionalism and efficiency to our fall conditioning program.”

Through the partnership, EXOS provides training for the ski team and academy’s performance staff at EXOS’ Performance Center in Phoenix, at the Sugar Bowl Academy campus near Lake Tahoe, and online. Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy’s staff completed EXOS’ Performance Specialist Certification over the summer.

“Our partnership with EXOS is the latest initiative in our recently adopted strategic plan, which calls for providing innovative and sophisticated programming for the athletic, academic, and personal development of our student-athletes,” said Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy Executive Director John Horsch. “We continue to strengthen our commitment to athlete high performance, as exemplified by joining US Ski & Snowboard’s High Performance Center program two years ago, hiring a professional of the caliber of Darcy Norman as director of athlete performance last year, and now inking this partnership with the premier human performance company in the world.”

Coaches from all three of SBSTA’s ski disciplines (alpine, Nordic and freeride) are participating in the professional development with EXOS.

EXOS began working the field of human performance more than 20 years ago, and strives to help athletes take control of their health and performance,

“The four pillars of mindset, nutrition, movement and recovery are the epicenter of EXOS’ philosophy and the foundation of training we are now implementing with our student-athletes,” said Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy Director of Freeride Programs Sean Carey. “This was hands down the most valuable training any of us have ever received in all our years coaching.”