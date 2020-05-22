Sugar Bowl’s McJunkin crowned freeride skiing North American champ

After a successful albeit shortened competitive freeride season, the International Freeskiers & Snowboarders Association compiled the final point totals for the 2020 Youth Freeride North American rankings.

Sugar Bowl Academy student-athlete and Truckee local, Hayden McJunkin has been crowned the North American Champion in the 15-18 female category.

McJunkin’s freeride season was characterized by her focus and commitment to skiing aesthetic, and technically demanding competition runs. The Sugar Bowl sophomore’s quest to step up to the most committing lines on the venue coupled with her extraordinary fitness and strength proved unbeatable at every contest she attended in the 2020 season, earning her the top spot nationally with three regional wins and two national victories.

In addition to McJunkin’s freeride achievements, in the 2019-20 school year, she was the National Interscholastic Cycling Association Northern Nevada Conference 2019 overall champion for mountain bike racing, winning every race she entered. Her aerobic fitness was also put on display this winter during the Nordic ski season, where she split time between the Nordic skis and powder skis. McJunkin’s strong skiing earned her All-American status with an eighth place finish at US Junior Nationals in the freestyle sprint, which clinched her an invite to the U.S. Nordic Ski Team’s National U16 Development Camp this summer.

The Sugar Bowl Ski Team and Academy is a nationally recognized Alpine, Freeride, and Nordic ski team and ski academy that has produced multiple US Ski Team members, NCAA collegiate competitors, national champions in virtually all age groups, and numerous nationally ranked athletes.