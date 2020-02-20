Sweep on the slopes: North Tahoe boys finish undefeated, Truckee girls claim regular season title

Regular season champions were crowned out of the Tahoe Basin Ski League last Thursday at Kirkwood Mountain Resort.

Alpine skiers closed out the season with a round of giant slalom racing, marking the final chance to accumulate points before next week’s state championships.

The North Tahoe boys’ team wrapped up an undefeated campaign, dominating all seven of this year’s events.

The Lakers posted the six fastest times at Kirkwood on the way to topping second place, South Tahoe, 218-183.

North Tahoe senior Guthrie Goss won his second race in a row and second of the season. He had the day’s two fastest runs, and was the only skier to finish a run in under 50 seconds. Goss finished the giant slalom event with a combined time of 1 minute, 29.20 seconds.

Teammate Toby Gajar was next with a total time of 90.20.

North Tahoe’s Trent Carter was third with a total time of 1:30.78. Carter finished the year as the regular season champion behind six top-three finishes, including one first-place finish. The top five results out of the seven races are used to determine the regular season champion.

Carter was followed across the finish line at Kirkwood by teammate Luke Buchanan, who finished with a total time of 1:31.14. North Tahoe’s Oliver Fralick was third with a total time of 1:31.76, and finished the season in second place. Teammate Rhett Lindsey finished in sixth with a combined time of 1:32.30.

Truckee sophomore Tyler Lamperti led the Wolverines with a combined time of 1:33.45 to claim seventh place. Teammate Drew Dolan finished in 10th with a total time of 1:42.85.

Truckee girls claim individual, team title

The Truckee girls won the first four races of the season, which along with second places in the next three events, was enough to edge North Tahoe by a point for the regular season team title.

“Today’s race was a nail biter, and the tension and anxiety to keep (first) place in league began to show when many of the racers decided to strip down to full speed suits, and overlay their skis! This made a huge difference in results, as the girls came very close (only 11 points shy) of winning today’s race,” said Truckee Coach Pat Mooney in an email.

The North Tahoe girls won the final three events of the seven-race season. The top five results are used to determine a team score for the regular season.

North Tahoe senior Maya Wong concluded the regular season with her third win of the season, claiming first at Kirkwood behind the two fastest runs of the day. Wong finished the race with a combined time of 1:27.54.

North Tahoe senior Aliza Neu was second with a total time of 1:29.18. The Lakers also had Kacey Benjaminson finish in fourth with a total time of 1:31.63, followed by Brenna Ritchie in fifth place with a total time of 1:31.77. North Tahoe’s Taylor Brook took ninth place with a total time of 1:33.48, followed by teammate Paige McGarry in 10th with a total time of 1:33.48.

Truckee junior Kate Kelly led the Wolverines with a total time of 1:30.78 to take third place. The finish propelled Kelly to the regular season individual title, edging Incline’s Paloma Nolan-Bower by five points.

The Truckee girls also had Amber Hansford take seventh place with a total time of 1:31.93, followed by Haley Flaherty in eighth place with a total time of 1:32.84.

The North Tahoe girls took the team win with a score of 213. Truckee was second with 202 points.

State Championships

The area’s high school skiers competed at the two-day Tahoe Basin Ski League state championships, held Wednesday and Thursday at Alpine Meadows. Skiers competed in slalom on Wednesday, followed by giant slalom on Thursday. Results were not available at press time.

As a team, North Tahoe boys have won the past four giant slalom state titles, along with three straight slalom and combined titles. The Lady Lakers have won the last three giant slalom and combined state titles, and last two slalom titles.

