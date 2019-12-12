Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort set to open for 2019-20

Billed as “the best place to begin,” Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski resort opens today for the 2019-20 season.

Courtesy of Tahoe Donner

Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort is set to open for the season Friday (Dec. 13), joining Tahoe Donner’s two other winter venues — Tahoe Donner Cross-Country Ski Center and Snowplay.

The resort will open the 2019-20 season by spinning its Snowbird Chair, Eagle Rock Chair, and the Caterpillar Conveyor at the Learning Center. The lifts will provide access to beginner through intermediate terrain.

“Thanks to the recent Sierra storms, and early snowmaking efforts, we expect great ski conditions for opening day,” said Robert McClendon, ski resort manger, in a news release. “With a good snow base and the majority of our terrain open, it will be a fantastic weekend for the whole family to come out and enjoy the first turns of the season.”

The downhill area is reporting a base of 36 inches of snow as of Thursday.

Tahoe Donner will celebrate its opening weekend with $15 lift tickets on Sunday as part of Customer Appreciation Day.

Tahoe Donner will have first-time lesson packages for children 12 and under, which will be offered daily starting at $119. Adult lesson packages start at $143. Lesson packages include a lift ticket, group lesson and equipment rental.

The cross-country center opened for the season on Nov. 29, and has been able to groom additional trails due to recent snow and off-season trail enhancements. New this year at the center will be expanded hours at Alder Creek Café and Trailside Bar. The bar and cafe will now be open nightly for dinner, serving a mountain casual menu with beer and wine options.

Snowplay, Tahoe Donner’s tubing and sledding area, is scheduled to open today as well, weather and conditions permitting.

For more information, visit http://www.tahoedonner.com or call 530-587-9400.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.