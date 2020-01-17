Tahoe Mountain Club Director of Operations Travis Alley recognized by PGA

Travis Alley

File photo

The Northern California Section of the PGA of America recently announced its 2019 Section Awards, and among the 14 professionals and industry leaders selected was Tahoe Mountain Club Director of Golf Operations Travis Alley.

Alley was named the Merchandiser of the Year by the association for his efforts in consistently changing displays, the representation of nearly 50 manufacturers in the shop, and customer service.

“With a season that lasts only 150 days, from mid-May to mid-October, there is much to be done in a short amount of time,” said the Northern California Section of the PGA of America in its announcement. “Overall, (Alley) recognizes the importance of knowing the customer. He says, ‘Buy for them … and do a thorough job of monitoring the results.’”

The recognition comes following the announcement that the Tahoe Mountain Club, which operates Gray’s Crossing and Old Greenwood, will host the Reno-Tahoe area’s only PGA Tour stop.

“Overall, (Alley) recognizes the importance of knowing the customer.”— Northern California Section of the PGA of America in its announcement

The Barracuda Championship announced in December that it is changing venues from Montreux Golf & Country Club in Reno to Old Greenwood. The tournament will be held from June 29 through July 5.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.