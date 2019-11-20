Tahoe’s Lapanja skis to slalom sweep of first two Nor-Am races

The first two days of racing on the North American Cup circuit are complete, and local skier, Lila Lapanja, has a pair of first-place finishes to show for it.

Lapanja, 24, and several other Truckee-Tahoe skiers raced in two slalom events yesterday and today at Copper Mountain, Colorado.

After posting the fourth fastest time in the opening round of Tuesday’s race, Lapanja threw down the top time on her final run to claim victory in the season’s first race, finishing with a total time of 1 minute, 37.65 seconds to edge another skier with ties to Squaw Valley, Foreste Peterson, 26, by 0.24.

Lapanja returned to the slopes at Copper Mountain this morning, and picked up a second win, topping the field by more than a second with a total time of 1:35.91.

Squaw Valley Ski Team’s Keely Cashman, 20, posted a third-place finish in Tuesday’s race, with a total time of 1:37.79. Cashman then took second in today’s race with a total time of 1:37.07.

Another Tahoe local, AJ Hurt, 18, of Squaw Valley Ski Team, was competing as well, but was unable to finish her second runs during each day of competition. Hurt posted the fastest first-round time on Tuesday, and the sixth fastest first round time today.

Skiing out of Sugar Bowl, Ainsley Proffit, 18, bounced back after not finishing her second run on Tuesday to claim a ninth-place finish today with a total time of 1:38.63.

The women’s North American Cup will next head to Lake Louise, Canada for three days of racing, beginning on Dec. 11.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.