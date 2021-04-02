Tahoe’s Quinn finishes runner-up at Freeride Junior World Championships
Local skier Delila Quinn put on a show Tuesday in Verbier, Switzerland, taking a runner-up finish at the Freeride Junior World Championships.
The Squaw Valley Big Mountain Rider stomped big airs during the middle of her run and capped it off by landing a massive air at the bottom to take second place. A “small hesitation,” according to the Freeride World Tour, is what separated her from first place.
French skier Astrid Cheylus, 17, took the win at the championships, while Canada’s Claire McPherson, 17, was third.
During the past few seasons, Quinn has been a mainstay on the Tahoe Junior Freeride Series. She recently took a win in her division at the regional event on March 14 at Alpine Meadows. Quinn’s season on the international scene has also included a 15th-place finish at the Freeride Junior Tour’s previous stop in Verbier.
For full results, visit http://www.freerideworldtour.com.
Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User