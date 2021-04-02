Tahoe’s Quinn finishes runner-up at Freeride Junior World Championships

Local skier Delila Quinn (left) took second place at the Freeride Junior World Championships.

Local skier Delila Quinn put on a show Tuesday in Verbier, Switzerland, taking a runner-up finish at the Freeride Junior World Championships.

The Squaw Valley Big Mountain Rider stomped big airs during the middle of her run and capped it off by landing a massive air at the bottom to take second place. A “small hesitation,” according to the Freeride World Tour, is what separated her from first place.

French skier Astrid Cheylus, 17, took the win at the championships, while Canada’s Claire McPherson, 17, was third.

Tahoe's Delila Quinn skis to a second-place finish at the junior championships in Verbier, Switzerland.

During the past few seasons, Quinn has been a mainstay on the Tahoe Junior Freeride Series. She recently took a win in her division at the regional event on March 14 at Alpine Meadows. Quinn’s season on the international scene has also included a 15th-place finish at the Freeride Junior Tour’s previous stop in Verbier.

For full results, visit http://www.freerideworldtour.com .

