Truckee baseball off to hot start

The Truckee baseball team is off to a solid start following a four-game run at a tournament in Yerington.

The Wolverines played in a pair of doubleheaders last weekend, and took four straight wins by a combined margin of 13-4.

Truckee opened the tournament last Friday against Lassen. After surrendering a run in the bottom of the first, sophomore pitcher Nick Paulson didn’t allow another run while striking out five batters to key a 4-1 Wolverines win. Paulson also hit a double. Senior Tyler Lamperti hit a triple and drove in a run.

Truckee then took on Yerington later that afternoon and picked up a 3-1 victory. Senior Sam Purgason hit a triple. Lamperti doubled and drove a run in. From the mound, junior Damon Bacon struck out six batters.

The Wolverines then faced league foes Dayton on Saturday, picking up where they left off with Lamperti and senior Cody Zachariasen each knocking in a run on the way to a 4-1 victory. Lamperti also pitched and struck out six batters.





Truckee then closed the tournament out later that afternoon, earning a 2-1 win against rivals South Tahoe. Purgason pitched and struck out eight batters while allowing one earned run and two hits. The Wolverines were limited to four hits in the game.

Truckee (4-1) will open league play today at Dayton.

LADY WOLVES STRUGGLE IN YERINGTON

The Truckee softball team also traveled to Yerington for a pair of doubleheaders, but didn’t have the same success as the boys, dropping each contest during the weekend.

The Wolverines opened play against Hug and suffered a 9-7 defeat. Senior Callie Rule led the team with two hits, including a double. Seniors Emma Baumbach and Reyna Carillo each drove in a run.

Truckee then faced Bishop later that evening and fell 13-7. Rule again led the team with a triple and a pair of RBIs. Senior Kim Salas hit a double. Junior Elyse McCartney had a pair of hits.

The Wolverines then faced Wooster on Saturday and struggled from the plate in 17-3 defeat. Salas had the team’s only RBI of the morning.

Truckee then closed the tournament out that afternoon, falling 11-2 to Yerington. Sophomore Peyton Bell and junior Arely Garcia each drove in a run. Bell and freshman Scarlett Fierro each finished the game with two hits.

Truckee (0-4) will look for its first win today at Dayton.

