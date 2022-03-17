Truckee baseball, softball set for home openers

After a pair of road games to open up the league schedule, the Truckee baseball team will play its home opener today against Elko.

The Wolverines split their first two league games last weekend, topping Dayton, and then falling to Fernley.

Senior Sam Purgason led Truckee last Friday at Dayton, swatting a pair of home runs to key a 6-5 victory. Senior Tyler Lamperti had a pair of hits. Senior Cody Zachariasen had two hits, including a double.

From the mound, Lamperti struck out nine batters, while allowing eight hits and four earned runs through six and two-thirds of an inning.

Dayton would nearly tie the game in the bottom of the seventh. The Dust Devils scored three runs in the inning, and had the tying runner at third base before Purgason stepped to the mound to get the final out — a foul ball caught by junior Dylan Sumner.





The Wolverines would then suffer a 13-7 loss on Saturday to Fernley. Purgason led the team with a pair of doubles. Sumner, junior Ethan Ariza, and sophomore Nick Paulson finished the game with a double each.

Truckee (5-2, 1-1 West League) faces Elko (1-5, 1-1 East League) at 3 p.m. today. The Wolverines then host Spring Creek (4-3, 2-0 East League) at 11 a.m. Saturday.

LADY WOLVERINES LOOK FOR 1ST WIN

The Truckee softball team’s early season struggles continued last week as the girls dropped a 23-10 contest at Dayton on Friday, and then fell 18-0 to Fernley the following day.

Senior Kim Salas led Truckee against Dayton, finishing with a double, and a pair of RBIs. Senior Josie Naber also drove in two runs.

The girls were then limited to one hit the next day at Fernley in a game that went three innings due to the Nevada Interscholastic Athletic Association’s adoption of a 15-or-more run mercy rule after three innings. Senior Ana Ambriz recorded Truckee’s lone hit.

The Wolverines (0-6, 0-2 West League) will look to get back on track today at home against Elko (1-5, 1-1 East League) at 3 p.m. Truckee then faces Spring Creek (3-1, 0-1 East League) at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com