Truckee boys fall at Wooster, girls win; Rivalry games loom

Senior Trevor Legare drives toward the basket against Wooster.

RENO, Nev. — The Truckee boys’ basketball suffered a third consecutive defeat Tuesday night, falling 56-36 to Wooster.

The loss ended postseason hopes for a Wolverines team that was seeking to make their first trip to the playoffs since 2013.

Truckee struggled early on, turning the ball over several times as Wooster claimed a 14-10 advantage for the Colts at the end of the first quarter. Senior guard Trevor Legare scored eight of Truckee’s points in the quarter.

The Wolverines would be limited to six points in the second quarter, coming off 3-pointers from senior Ethan Ariza and junior Hanale Kamala. Wooster outscored Truckee 18-6 in the quarter to take a 32-16 lead into halftime.

The Colts extended their lead to 18 points in the third quarter, and then withstood a fourth-quarter run by Truckee to split season series between the league foes.

“They just played better than us,” said Head Coach Trevor Lorz. “I think they are the best team in our division and they played like it last night.”

Lagare and senior Cassius Mahan led Truckee with 10 points apiece.

The Wolverines will close out the season with a senior night game on Friday at home against rivals and Northern – West League leaders South Tahoe. The Vikings took a 47-33 win against Truckee earlier in the season. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Lady Wolverines snap losing streak

On the girls’ side, the Lady Wolverines snapped a three-game losing streak, taking a 41-37 win at Wooster on Tuesday.

Senior Caitlin Russell went 10 of 25 from the field to lead Truckee with 25 points. Russell knocked down four 3-pointers in the game and had a team-high six steals.

Senior Ashley Estabrook scored nine points and led the team with 12 rebounds, six assists, and three blocks. Estabrook had four steals. Freshman Macee Abraham recorded five steals and junior Emma Jones had two blocks.

Truckee (7-17, 6-9 Northern – West League) will close out the season at home against South Tahoe (11-11, 7-1 Northern – West League) on Friday at 6 p.m. The Wolverines suffered a 52-48 loss to the Vikings earlier this season.

