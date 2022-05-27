Truckee boys’ swim to state title
Senior Ryan Williams wins four golds
The Truckee boys’ swim team put on a dominant display against the best in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association, capturing the Class 3A state championship.
The Wolverines finished Saturday’s meet in Las Vegas with a high score of 125 points to claim first by 53 points, while the girls’ team finished as runners up behind Boulder City.
Truckee senior Ryan Williams took a pair of individual state titles, winning the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 49.08 seconds and the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 49.60. Williams also teamed with senior Cody Natali, senior Jace Hoffman, and sophomore Tyler Kimmet to win the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 3:19.06. Williams went on to finish his high school career by capturing a fourth state title, winning the 400-yard freestyle relay with senior Diego Rodrigues, Natali, and sophomore Asher Kates with a time of 3:19.06.
The Truckee boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay team of Kates, senior Campbell Walter, Kimmet, and Hoffman took gold in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:34.08.
Natali finished runner up in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.99 and was second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 54.87. Kates took second in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:01.50 and was third in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:06.56. Rodriguez captured third as well in the 40-yard freestyle, finishing with a time of 23.35.
On the girls’ side, senior Brooke Saathoff won the 100-yard breaststroke state title, touching the wall in 1:01.58 to claim the Lady Wolverines’ only individual championship.
Truckee also won a pair of relay races. The team of Saathoff, junior Ella Palmer, junior Allie Crews, and sophomore Reese Hoffmann took first in the 200-yard medley relay, finishing with a time of 1:56.48. The team of Saathoff, freshman Aspen Hall, Hoffmann, and Palmer won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:43.27.
Individually, Palmer claimed silver and broke a school record in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:58.33. She was also third in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:18.91.
The team of sophomore Hope Smith, freshman Ryan Phelan, sophomore Grace Hajduk-Dorworth, and Hall finished third in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
The Wolverines finished the state meet with 96 points. Boulder City won the state championship with a high score of 104 points.
Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Truckee falls short in baseball state title game
The Truckee baseball team came up shy of a state championship last weekend, falling in Saturday’s title game to Virgin Valley.