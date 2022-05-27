Truckee boys’ swim to state title

Diego Rodríguez, Jace Hoffmann, Dan Kates, and Ryan Williams pose with Truckee’s state swimming championship.

Courtesy photo

The Truckee boys’ swim team put on a dominant display against the best in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association, capturing the Class 3A state championship.

The Wolverines finished Saturday’s meet in Las Vegas with a high score of 125 points to claim first by 53 points, while the girls’ team finished as runners up behind Boulder City.

Truckee senior Ryan Williams took a pair of individual state titles, winning the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 49.08 seconds and the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 49.60. Williams also teamed with senior Cody Natali, senior Jace Hoffman, and sophomore Tyler Kimmet to win the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 3:19.06. Williams went on to finish his high school career by capturing a fourth state title, winning the 400-yard freestyle relay with senior Diego Rodrigues, Natali, and sophomore Asher Kates with a time of 3:19.06.

The Truckee boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay team of Kates, senior Campbell Walter, Kimmet, and Hoffman took gold in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:34.08.

Natali finished runner up in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.99 and was second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 54.87. Kates took second in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:01.50 and was third in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:06.56. Rodriguez captured third as well in the 40-yard freestyle, finishing with a time of 23.35.

On the girls’ side, senior Brooke Saathoff won the 100-yard breaststroke state title, touching the wall in 1:01.58 to claim the Lady Wolverines’ only individual championship.

Truckee also won a pair of relay races. The team of Saathoff, junior Ella Palmer, junior Allie Crews, and sophomore Reese Hoffmann took first in the 200-yard medley relay, finishing with a time of 1:56.48. The team of Saathoff, freshman Aspen Hall, Hoffmann, and Palmer won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:43.27.

Individually, Palmer claimed silver and broke a school record in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:58.33. She was also third in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:18.91.

The team of sophomore Hope Smith, freshman Ryan Phelan, sophomore Grace Hajduk-Dorworth, and Hall finished third in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

The Wolverines finished the state meet with 96 points. Boulder City won the state championship with a high score of 104 points.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com