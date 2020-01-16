Truckee girls, North Tahoe boys dominate giant slalom at Alpine Meadows

Truckee sophomore Audrey Rawson skis to her first career high school victory on Wednesday at Alpine Meadows.

Justin Scacco/jscacco@sierrasun.com

The third round of high school racing in the Tahoe Basin Ski League was held Wednesday at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

A dominant display on the slopes once again by the Truckee girls and North Tahoe boys resulted in each team remaining unbeaten on the season.

Truckee sophomore Audrey Rawson took advantage of mostly sunny conditions and soft snow to race to a first-place finish on the giant slalom course off Alpine Meadows’ Kangaroo lift.

The win marked the first career high school victory for Rawson, who said she took a few deep breaths at the top of the course before dropping in and laying down the fastest first run of the day and second fastest final run.

“(I was) just light on the edges, not pressing too hard, and just going for it,” said Rawson on the key to attacking the course, which is the second time Alpine Meadows has hosted a Tahoe Basin Ski League giant slalom race this season.

“I was second (at the first giant slalom race at Alpine Meadows) so it’s nice to be first this time,” said Rawson, who finished with a combined time of 1 minute, 10.75 seconds. “It was just a really good day today.”

Truckee Junior Kate Kelly claimed third place with a total time of 1:12.20. Senior Susie Greeno was fifth with a total time of 1:12.26, followed by teammate Whitney Wingard in sixth with a combined time of 1:12.39.

The Wolverines also had Evelyn Tebb (1:13.61) in 10th, Elsa Pekarek (1:14.15) in 11th overall and first among junior varsity skiers, Hailey Flaherty (1:14.22) in 12th, Linn Ottosson (1:14.74) in 13th overall and second among junior varsity skiers, Ellie Peterson (1:16.29) in 16th, and Vanessa Lerner (1:16.45) in 17th overall and third among junior varsity skiers.

Truckee finished the race with 10 skiers in the top 20. The girls’ team piled up 213 points to claim their third win of the season.

The North Tahoe girls’ team finished in second place with 201 points. Senior Aliza Neu led the Lakers with a total time of 1:11.08 for second place. Junior Eva Turk finished in fourth place with a total time of 1:12.24. Senior Hallie Clute took ninth place with a total time of 1:13.16. Senior Olivia Sproehnle was 14th with a total time of 1:15.34, and junior Zoe Carter was 20th with a total time of 1:16.75.

Lakers unbeaten on the slopes

The North Tahoe boys’ team continued their run through the Tahoe Basin Ski League, posting a third straight first-place finish to open the season behind nine of the 10 fastest times of the day.

Lakers sophomore Toby Gajar picked up his first win of the season, finishing with a combined time of 1:08.99. Senior Oliver Fralick was second with a total time of 1:09.22, senior Trent Carter took third place with a combined time of 1:09.77, Norman Kitching was fourth overall and first among junior varsity racers with a total time of 1:10.76, and Jackson Sanford was fifth with a total time of 1:10.91.

The Lakers also had Guthrie Goss (1:11.29) in seventh place, Emmett Roberts (1:11.67) in eighth place, Bodie Hudson (1:11.79) in ninth place, Alan Tester (1:12.97) in 10th overall and second among junior varsity skiers, and Jaxen Perryman (1:15.93) in 16th overall and third among junior varsity skiers.

With four of the fastest times of the day, the Lakers finished with a perfect score of 218. Douglas was second with 181 points, followed by South Tahoe in third place with 173 points.

The Wolverines only had one skier participating in Wednesday’s giant slalom. Drew Dolan posted a 12-place finish with a total time of 1:13.46.

The Tahoe Basin Ski League will next head to Diamond Peak on Tuesday for a round of slalom.