Truckee girls, North Tahoe boys remain unbeaten

Top-5 times Boys Luke Buchanan (North Tahoe) — 41.73 Toby Gajar (North Tahoe) — 42.05 Trent Carter (North Tahoe) — 42.13 Jason Roth (Truckee) — 42.70 Tyler Lamperti (Truckee) — 42.95 Girls Paloma Nolan-Bowers (Incline) — 46.30 Kate Kelly (Truckee) — 46.68 Aliza Neu (North Tahoe) — 47.50 Rose Hefferren (Incline) —48.78 Eva Turk (North Tahoe) — 49.10

The second round of high school alpine racing in the Tahoe Basin League was contested Wednesday at Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Skiers competed in slalom on a technical but fairly straight course that featured firm and fast snow conditions.

The Truckee alpine team ran into problems before they reached the slopes, according to Coach Patrick Mooney, due to mechanical problems with a chartered bus, which resulted in the team arriving at Heavenly just before race time.

While the going may have been slow off the snow, the Lady Wolverines proved to be the fastest squad once they got to the hill, racing to a second straight team win.

Truckee junior Kate Kelly led the Wolverines with a second-place finish, posting a combined time of 46.68 seconds. Kelly had the fastest second run of the day. Truckee’s Linn Ottosson was next for the team, finishing in sixth place with a total time of 52.59. Teammates Jacqui Roth and Vanessa Lerner finished ninth and tenth, respectively, to give Truckee four skiers in the top-10.

Incline’s Paloma Nolan-Bowers won the slalom event with a total time of 46.30.

The Wolverines finished the race with 201 points, defeating second place South Tahoe by 20 points.

The North Tahoe girls’ team had three skiers competing, which is one shy of the four athletes that are combined for a team score. Senior Aliza Neu led North Tahoe with a combined time of 47.50 for third place. Junior Eva Turk was fifth with a total time of 49.10, followed by senior teammate Olivia Sproehnle in seventh place with a total time of 54.28. Despite racing with three skiers, the Lakers finished in third place out of seven teams with 156 points.

On the boys’ side, the North Tahoe alpine team remained unbeaten on the season, winning the squad’s second straight alpine event behind four the of six fastest times.

North Tahoe freshman Luke Buchanan won his second race of the season, finishing the slalom event at Heavenly with a combined time of 41.73 seconds. Sophomore teammate Toby Gajar was runner-up for the second time this season, finishing with a total time of 42.05. Senior Trent Carter claimed third place with a total time of 42.13. Senior Bodie Hudson was sixth place with a total time of 45.43. The Lakers also had Kadin Harris (47.03) in eighth, Guthrie Goss (47.76) in ninth, and Emmett Roberts (49.52) in 10th.

North Tahoe skiers posted seven of the 10 fastest times on the day. The Lakers finished in first place with 216 points. South Tahoe was second with 189 points.

The Truckee boys’ team featured three skiers. Sophomore Jason Roth led the team with a total time of 42.70 for a fourth-place finish. Sophomore Tyler Lamperti was fifth with a combined time of 42.95.

The Tahoe Basin League will head back across the lake on Wednesday for a round of giant slalom racing at Alpine Meadows.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.