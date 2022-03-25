Truckee girls race to win at Wooster meet

The high school track season touched down at Wooster High School Saturday as Truckee and North Tahoe student-athletes, along with those from about 20 other schools, attended the annual Mark Smith Track & Field Classic.

The Lady Wolverines put together a strong showing to open the year, posting six first-place finishes.

Senior Jasmine Harris accounted for two of Truckee’s top finishes, taking first place in the 100 meters with a time of 1 minute, 0.12 seconds. Harris also won triple jump with a mark of 31 feet, 11.5 inches.

Junior Julia Egan also finished the day with a pair of first places. Egan won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.02. She also won long jump with a personal record leap of 13 feet, 11 inches.

Sophomore Keira Scott took first place in the 100 meters with a personal record time of 4:01.00.





Truckee’s other first-place finish came in the 4×800-meter relay. The team of Scott, senior Petra Kidd, senior Sonny Strusinski, and sophomore Paige Wilcox won the event with a time of 11:13.00. Kidd was also second in the 800 meters with a time of 4:02.00 and second in the 1,600 meters with a time of 6:11.69. Junior Ashley Estabrook took second in shot put behind a personal record throw of 28 feet, 7.75 inches. Sophomore Paige Willcox also notched a personal record, claiming second in pole vault by clearing 8 feet, 6 inches.

The Truckee girls won the meet with a high score of 108 points.

Sophomore Ella White led North Tahoe with a third place in the 400 meters, finishing with a time of 1:13.55. The Lakers relay team of senior Alexa McPherson, junior Sophia Jeffery, sophomore Kaya Siig, and junior Elsa Kallmes took second win the 4×100-meter relay with a time of 1:00.70. McPherson, Jeffery, Siig, and senior Taylor Brook were second in the 4×200-meter relay with a time of 2:08.96. Sophomore Kalena Steves, McPherson, freshman Alexis Hallenberg, and junior Abigail Lopez took third place in the 4×800-meter relay with a time of 11:44.00.

As a team, the Lakers finished in fifth place with 57 points.

On the boys’ side, senior Aidan Gustafsson brought Truckee a first place in the 800 meters, winning with a time of 2:17.03. Gustafsson was also second in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:05.43.

Junior Joseph Birnbaum also took first for Truckee, posting a personal record of 46.70 in the 300-meter hurdles.

The team of Gustafsson, junior Kyle Sonne, junior Spencer Sonne, and senior Francesco Ciampa took second in the 4×800-meter relay with a time of 9:48.00.

As a team, the Truckee boys finished in third place with 56 points. Damonte Ranch won with 86 points.

Senior Jake Hacker led the North Tahoe boys, claiming first place in the 3,200 meters with a time of 12:02.77.

Junior Jacob Lutz finished second in long jump for the Lakers, leaping to a personal record of 18 feet, 0.5 inches. The Lakers finished 10th with 20 points.

Truckee and North Tahoe will head to Rocklin on Saturday for the Thunder Invitational.

