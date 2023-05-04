Truckee girls win Bob Shaffer Track Classic

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Led by a pair of wins in hurdles by senior Julia Egan, the Truckee girls’ track and field team defended home turf Saturday by winning the annual Bob Shaffer Track Classic.

Going up against 18 programs from around the region, the Class 3A Wolverines topped Class 4A McQueen by 12 points to capture the team win.

Egan took first place in the 100-meter hurdles by more than a second, finishing with a time of 15.38 seconds. She owns the fastest time (15.35) in Class 3A this season by 0.76 seconds.

Egan was also first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.15. She also set a personal record in the 200 meters with a time of 27.50 to finish in third place.

Freshman Jillian Chalstrom finished runner-up in the 800 meters and set a personal record with a time of 2:34.40. Chalstrom also set a personal record in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:38.75 to take third place. She has the third fastest time in the 800 meters and second fastest time in the 1,600 meters this season in the Class 3A Northern League.

Freshman Sierra Strecker established a new personal record in the 3,2000 meters, finishing in third place with a time of 13:40.35. Sophomore Danielle Cornette also claimed a third place, posting a personal-record time of 51.24 in the 300-meter hurdles. Junior teammates Sofia Barr (51.69) and Paige Willcox (52.72) set personal records in the event as well, finishing fourth and fifth, respectively. Freshman Aili Scott took fifth in the 800 meters with a time of 2:40.46.

In the field events, junior Paige Willcox took fourth place in pole vault, clearing 9 feet, 6.00 inches. Willcox also set a personal record in triple jump with a mark of 31 feet, 8.00 inches.

Sophomore Joseph Birnbuam led the boys’ team with a first-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles. Birnbaum defending Northern Region champion in the event set a personal record with a time of 42.55, which is the league’s fastest time of the season, thus far.

Birnbuam, the defending state champion in the 110-meter hurdles, took second place in the event with a time of 15.17. He has the fastest time (15.05) in all of Class 3A this season.

Senior Spencer Sonne took eighth in pole vault with a mark of 8 feet, 6.00 inches, and senior Lorenzo Mandelli took 10th in the 800 meters with a personal-record time of 2:20.24 as Truckee’s only other individual top-10 performances.

Truckee finished in fifth place with 48 points. McQueen won the meet with a high score of 183.5 points.

Hallenberg leads Lakers with 800 meters win

The North Tahoe track and field team was also competing at the Bob Shaffer Track Classic.

Sophomore Alexis Hallenberg led the girls’ team with a first-place finish in the 800 meters. Hallenberg won the race by more than a second and set a personal record in the event with a time of 2:33.18. The time is the fastest in Class 2A this season. Hallenberg also set personal record in the 400 meters with a time of 64.73 to take in sixth. The finish is the fastest in the Class 2A Northern League, thus far.

Freshman Britta Johnson took second in the 3,200 meters with a time of 13:00.25. Johnson has the fastest time (12:00.59) in Class 2A this season. She also set a personal record in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 54.42 to take seventh place.

Freshman Niki Johnson set a personal record in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:51.68 to take fifth place. She has the second fastest time in the event in the Class 2A Northern League, trailing junior teammate Kalena Steves (5:50.02).

Freshman Annika Johnston took fourth in the 3,200 meters with a time of 13:56.82.

Sophomore Sienna Clark set a personal record in the 200 meters with a time of 28.86 to take ninth place. Her time is the second fastest in the Class 2A Northern League, thus far.

Junior Kaya Siig led the Lakers in the field events with by clearing 8 feet in pole vault to take sixth place.

The North Tahoe girls’ team finished the meet in seventh place with 50 points. The boys’ team took 12th with 22 points.

Senior Jacob Lutz led the Lakers with a second-place finish in long jump, posting a mark of 19 feet, 6.00 inches. Lutz’s leap of 20 feet earlier in the season is the top mark in the Class 2A Northern League, thus far. Lutz also cleared 5 feet, 4.00 inches in high jump. He’s tied with the best mark in the league at 5 feet, 8.00 inches.

Senior Skyler Sakrison set a personal best in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.29 to take 10th place. The time is the second fastest in the Class 2A Northern League this season. Sakrison also finished sixth in triple jump with a mark of 39 feet, 11.50 inches. Ostrom has the top triple jump in the Northern League with a mark of 40 feet, 10.25 inches.

Senior Daniel Joslin set a personal record in shot put with a throw of 42 feet, 1.50 inches to take fifth place. Joslin owns the fourth best throw in the league this season.

Truckee and North Tahoe will now prepare for the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Northern Region Boys and Girls Track and Field Championships. The two-day meet kicks of Friday, May 13, at Reed High School in Sparks.