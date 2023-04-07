Truckee girls win Colfax Invitational

COLFAX, Calif. — The Truckee girls’ track and field team took the overall win at the Colfax Invitational, outdueling 16 other programs to finish in first.

Senior Julia Egan was sensational, winning each of her individual events to propel the Wolverines to the team victory. Egan set a season record in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.68 seconds. She also won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.52, and took first in the 400 meters with a season-best time of 1:03.75.

Egan teamed with senior Ashley Estabrook, junior Abigail Bunker, and senior Carrie Vaughan to finish second in the 4×100 meter relay with a time of 53.41.

Estabrook set a season record in the 300 meters with a time of 28.89 to talking third place. She also took sixth in shot put with a season-best throw of 28 feet, 8 inches.

The 4×400 meter relay team of Estabrook, freshman Ava Cockrum, Vaughan, and sophomore Danielle Cornette took third place with a time of 4:42.11. The team of freshman Avery Brisbin, freshman Jillian Chalstrom, freshman Aili Scott, and sophomore Jane Palmer took fourth in the same event with a time of 4:49.49.

Junior Paige Willcox was runner-up in pole vault, clearing 10 feet. She was also third in triple jump with a season-best mark of 30 feet, 2 inches, and finished ninth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.16.

Vaughan set a personal record in the 100 meters to lead Truckee in the event with a time of 13.86 to finish in ninth place. Cornette took sixth in the 200 meters with a personal-record time of 29.61. She was had a season-best performance in the hurdles events. Cornette posted a time of 18.21 in the 100-meter hurdles to claim third place, and finished the 300-meter hurdles in 53.12 to take fourth place.

Palmer set a personal record in the 400 metes with a time of 1:06.00 to take sixth place, and set a personal record in the 800 meters with a time of 2:39.21 to claim seventh place.

Chalstrom led Truckee in the 800 meters with personal-record time of 2:37.19 to finish in fourth place. She also set a personal record in the 1,600 meters wit ha time of 5:42.06 to take eighth place.

Scott also set a pair of personal records in the distance events. She finished the 800 meters with a time of 2:39.39 to take eighth place, and finished the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:51.15 to claim ninth place.

Junior Sofia Barr added to the teams haul of personal records, finishing fourth in the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 2 inches. She also set a personal record in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.15 to take eighth place. Barr also took sixth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 54.08.

As a team, Truckee finished with a high score of 108.5 points. Colfax was second with 90.85 points.

Sophomore Joseph Birnbaum won two events for the boys’ team. Birnbaum set a personal record in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.67. He also set a personal record in the 200 meters with a time of 24.29 to claim first place. Birnbaum finished the individual events with a third place in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing with a time of 46.13.

Birnbaum joined sophomore Jace Estabrook, junior Miles Kelly-Caruthers, and junior Luciano Trotter to finish fourth in the 4×100 meter relay with a time of 46.99.

Estabrook set a personal record in the 100 meters with a time of 12.32 to take sixth place. He set a personal record in the 200 meters as well with a time of 25.23 to claim 10th.

Estabrook teamed with Kelly-Caruthers, senior Angel Birrueta, and senior Spencer Sonne to finish in fourth place in the 4×400 meter hurdles with a time of 3:59.46.

Junior Brandon Huerta finished runner-up in the 100 meters with a personal-record time of 11.92. Huerta was also fifth in the 200 meters with a time of 24.69.

Junior Aidan Concannon led Truckee in the distance events with a personal record in the 800 meters, finishing in 2:17.78 to take fifth place. He also set a personal record in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:59.74 to take sixth.

In the 400 meters, Concannon ran to a time of 58.82 in the 400 meters to lead the team with a seventh-place finish. Sophomore Michael Tanner took ninth in the event with a time of 59.08, and Sonne was 10th with a personal-record time of 59.10.

Kelly-Caruthers set a personal record in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing ninth with a time of 50.91.

Junior Alfonso Ayala set a personal record in shot put with a throw of 42 feet, 4 inches to finish in fifth place. Ayala also took ninth in discus with a throw of 116 feet, 9 inches.

The Wolverines finished the meet in third place with 72 points. Place won the meet with a high score of 74 points. The Truckee boys and girls’ teams combined to set 32 personal records during the meet.

Truckee will next compete at the two-day Arcadia Invitational, beginning on Friday.