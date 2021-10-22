Truckee girls win regional title
The Truckee girls’ tennis team captured a Class 3A Northern Region championship following a 13-5 win against rivals South Tahoe.
The girls’ regional tournament, held last week at the Tahoe Donner Tennis Center, will conclude today and Saturday with singles and doubles matchups. Truckee’s Mia Jones goes into the tournament as the Wolverines top-seeded player, having qualified fifth overall out of the Class 3A Northern Region. In doubles, Ryan Phelan and Olivia Fuszard qualified as the top seeds as part of a group that includes Wolverines’ Amber Hansford and Naomi Park as the No. 2 seed and Sophia Wasson and Samantha Schram as the No. 3 seed.
On the boys’ side, the Wolverines finished as runners-up in the team regional tournament, falling 11-7 Wednesday to South Tahoe. In today’s singles tournament, Gabe Smith enters as the Wolverines top-seeded player as the No. 3 seed. In regional doubles, also scheduled for today at the Reno Tennis Center, the Wolverines will be represented by Jack Breiter and Justin Pullin as the No. 4. Seed. Regional play is set to conclude Saturday in Reno.
The Class 3A state tournament, which will include players from Truckee and North Tahoe, is scheduled to be held Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 30, at Liberty High School and Bishop Gorman High School.
Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com
