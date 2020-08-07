Truckee golfers compete for national titles at historic Pinehurst

The outbreak of COVID-19 dashed the hopes of many high school student athletes last spring.

The Truckee boys’ golf team was among those that didn’t get a chance to compete, but due to their status as 2019 state champions, the Wolverines were selected to tee off this week at historic Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina for the High School Golf National Invitational.

Truckee, which played in the tournament last year and again represented Nevada due to the school competing in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association, went up against more than 225 of the top high school golfers from around the nation. The tournament kicked off Monday at Pinehurst No. 6, then moved to Pinehurst No. 8 on Wednesday, before concluding at Pinehurst No. 9 on Thursday.

As a team, Truckee finished 22nd out of 27 teams, finishing a combined 138-over-par 1,002. Jack Brown and Gabriel Smith led the team, each finishing with a 32-over-par 248 to finish tied for 149th. Smith finished his tournament with four birdies. Brown managed to birdie the par-5 15th hole during round three at Pinehurst No. 9. Ethan Flynn tied for 157th with a 34-over-par 250, and had four birdies during the week. Owen Slusher was next, finishing with a score of 256, which included knocking in a pair of birdies. Mason Cutler carded a 295 and had one birdie during the week.

Anawin Pikulthong, of Arizona, picked up the win by four strokes, finishing his three rounds with a 10-under-par 206.

Flynn finishes 22nd in girls’ tourney

On the girls’ side, Truckee’s Ryan Flynn capped off a tremendous 2019-20 campaign by finishing tied for 22nd at the High School Golf National Invitational.

Flynn, who dominated the Nevada state golf tournament as part of an undefeated sophomore season, finished her three rounds at Pinehurst with an 18-over-par 234.

Loralie Cowart, of Georgia, won the girls’ national championship, shooting an even 216.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.