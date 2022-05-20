Truckee golfers swing way to state golf title

The Truckee boys’ golf team stands above anyone else in Class 3A following a dominant showing at the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association state golf tournament.

Led by individual state champion Gabe Smith, the Wolverines out shot the field of five teams from across Nevada by 26 strokes to claim the team title at Mountain Falls Golf Course in Pahrump, Nevada.

Playing at the par-72 course, Smith fired an even-par 144 during the two-day tournament to claim the state title. Smith fired a 76 to lead the field by five strokes after Tuesday’s opening round. He then blistered the course with a 4-under-par round on Wednesday to cruise to the state title by 18 strokes.

Truckee’s Reed Loper took third place, carding a 163. Luke Brown finished with a two-day score of 182 to take 18th, Drew Drollinger shot a 185 to finish in 19th place, Trevor Purdy shot a 208 to take 32nd, and Luke Cruz shot a 213 to finish in 35th.

As a team, Truckee finished with a two-day score of 674. The Wolverines have won two straight state titles dating back to the last state golf tournament in 2019.

