Truckee Little League parade swings in as town’s first permitted special event

For decades the snap of a baseball into a leather glove has signaled a return to warmer weather and the onset of spring in Truckee.

Before youngsters throw out the first pitch to start the Truckee Little League season and its 60th year in the area, Truckee’s first permitted special event since the outbreak of COVID-19 will take place.

On the morning of April 24, the annual opening day parade will be held with cars of teams and their families being escorted by the Truckee Police Department, the Truckee Fire Protection District, and will include a flyover by Care Flight.

“We are asking the parents and players to decorate their cars and trucks for the parade,” said league vice president Bree Waters.

The parade, which has been an ongoing tradition since the 1960s, will begin at 8 a.m., and will leave from near the east side Truckee High School and head down Donner Pass Road, before turning around at the Truckee Courthouse and ending at the west side of the high school.

The league is open to boys and girls ages 4 through 13. Older divisions will play an inter-league schedule against squads from North Tahoe, Incline, and Reno.

Waters said more than 330 players have signed up for the season, which is run by roughly 120 volunteers. For the upcoming spring and fall seasons, the league has received $18,575 in donations from the community. Funds go to providing youngsters with uniforms and equipment.

Owners of Grocery Outlet, Ryan and Shannon Parrish, will serve as grand marshals for the parade. Grocery Outlet and its owners, which were recently recognized by Truckee’s Small Business, Big Applause program, will serve as the league’s title sponsor this year.

“As a board, as parents and as community members, we are very proud of this group of young people and we are very excited to get them back out on the field playing,” Waters said.

Registration for seasons, which begin in late April, remains open. For more information, visit http://www.truckeelittleleague.com .

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.