Truckee, North Tahoe athletes ready for state track meet

Regional titles were awarded Saturday at Reed High School in Sparks, as the top track and field athletes from across Class 3A appeared at the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Northern Regionals.

The Wolverines came away from the two-day meet with seven regional titles, including a dominant showing in the girls’ relay events that yielded a pair of first-place finishes and a runner-up finish.

On the boys’ side, freshman Joesph Birnbaum swept the hurdles events, claiming first in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.28 seconds, and then setting a personal record in the 300-meter hurdles with a time 42.98.

Senior Aidan Gustafsson set a personal record in the 800 meters with a time of 2:05.39 to claim second place.

On the girls’ side, senior Jasmine Harris claimed gold in two events and silver in another. Harris set a personal record in the 100 meters with a time of 12.64 to take first place. She also won the 400 meters with a time of 59.83 seconds, and took second in the 200 meters with a time of 25.99.

Junior Julia Egan continued her dominance of the hurdles events, claiming the regional title in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.77 and second in the 100-meter hurdles with a personal-record time of 15.24.

Sophomore Paige Willcox set a personal record in pole vault, clearing 9 feet, 6.00 inches, to finish in second place.

Truckee’s relay teams won the 4×200- and 4×400-meter relays, and were second in the 4×100-meter relay.

The Class 3A State Track and Field Championships will take place today and Saturday at Reed High School in Sparks.

LAKERS STRIKE GOLD AT 2A CHAMPIONSHIPS

In Class 2A action, North Tahoe athletes claimed 10 regional titles, while piling up 24 personal records.

On the girls’ side, sophomore Kalena Steves doubled up on gold medals, claiming first place in the 800 meters with a personal-record time of 2:37.25, and first in the 1,600 meters with a personal-best time of 5:51.35.

In high jump, sophomore Libby Webb took first, clearing 4 feet, 8.00 inches. Webb was also second in long jump with a mark of 14 feet, 6.00 inches, and third in triple jump with a leap of 30 feet, 2.00 inches.

North Tahoe also had senior Kacey Benjaminson take second in the 100 meters with a personal-record time of 13.30. Sophomore Kaya Siig was third in the 400 meters with a personal-record time of 1:05.96, and third in long jump with a mark of 14 feet, 6.00 inches. Senior Zion Avery was second in discus with a throw of 77 feet, 9.00 inches, and senior Jackie Avery was third with a toss of 77 feet, 4.00 inches. Senior Sage Klein was third in high jump, clearing 4 feet, 8.00 inches, and third in pole vault, clearing a personal-best 8 feet, 6.00 inches.

The Lady Lakers won both the 4×200-meter and 4×400-meter relays, and were second in the 4×800-meter relay.

On the boys’ side, senior Jake Hacker set a personal record win the 400 meters with a time of 53.86. Hacker also took third in the 800 meters with a personal-record time of 2:08.53.

Junior Jacob Lutz picked up a pair of regional titles, winning high jump with a mark of 5 feet, 8.00 inches, and taking first in long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 5.00 inches. Lutz also finished second in the 100 meters with a time of 11.79.

Junior Skyler Sakrison set a personal record in triple jump, taking first place with a mark of 38 feet, 8.00 inches.

Junior Jared Hunt took third in the 200 meters with a personal-record time of 24.41, freshman Sven Halvorsen took third in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:05.23, and senior Juan Camacho-Morales was second in discus with a throw of 18 feet, 10.00 inches.

North Tahoe’s 4×200-meter relay team took first place, while its other three relay squads finished runner-up.

The Class 2A State Track and Field Championships will take place today and Saturday at Reed High School in Sparks.

